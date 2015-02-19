* Nikkei climbs to highest since 2000, much of Asia on
holiday
* Fed minutes taken as dovish, markets push out timing of
hikes
* Short-term US Treasury yields fall by most since mid-2011
* Dollar undermined by drop in yields, euro aided by Greek
hopes
* Oil prices skid as crude stockpiles grow sharply
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 19 The U.S. dollar nursed modest
losses in Asia on Thursday while bonds held on to heftier gains
as investors scaled back expectations on how fast, and how far,
the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in coming months
and years.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to heights last seen
in 2000, helped by gains in financial and shipping companies.
Data showed the country's exports grew at the fastest annual
pace since late 2013 as a weaker yen made it more competitive.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was near flat with much of the region off for
the Lunar New Year holiday. Markets in China, Indonesia,
Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea were
all shut.
But oil prices slid as U.S. crude stockpiles swelled by five
times more than forecast last week. U.S crude was down
$1.51 at $50.63 a barrel, from a top of $53.41 on Wednesday.
Risk appetite had been whetted when minutes of the Federal
Reserve's last meeting showed "many" members wanted to keep
rates near zero for longer.
"Our main takeaway from the minutes is that concern about
downside risk to inflation has risen and, consequently, the bar
for raising rates by June is higher than it was in December,"
said Barclays economist Michael Gapen.
The shift in expectations was given added impetus by a
surprisingly sharp fall in U.S. producer prices, which suggested
the measure of core inflation followed by the Fed could slow to
just 1.2 percent in January, further away from the central
bank's target of 2 percent.
Investors responded by pushing out the timing of a first Fed
hike <0#FF:> and by lowering the trajectory of rates for the
next couple of years. Yields on two-year debt dived 7 basis
points in reaction, the biggest daily drop since
August 2011.
Yields on 10-year notes were down at 2.07
percent, from a six-week peak of 2.16 percent.
That helped Wall Street recoup early losses and the Dow
ended down a slim 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 lost
0.03 percent while the Nasdaq added 0.14 percent.
Falling yields were not so positive for the U.S. dollar
which gave ground to its major competitors. The dollar eased to
118.65 yen, from 119.26 before the Fed minutes were
released, while the euro rose to $1.1413 from $1.1340.
The European Central Bank will publish its first minutes
ever later on Thursday, providing insight into just how much
support or resistance there was to last month's landmark
decision to buy government bonds.
Sentiment toward the single currency was helped by signs
Greece would ask on Thursday for an extension to its "loan
agreement" with the euro zone as it risks running out of cash,
but it must overcome resistance from sceptical partners led by
Germany.
Financial markets had rallied after Athens said it would
submit a request to extend the loan agreement for up to six
months, hoping this signalled a last minute compromise to avert
a bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)