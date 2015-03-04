* Spreadbetters see brighter openings for European bourses
* Dollar edges up vs EUR ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting
* India central bank surprises with rate cut
* Bank of Canada seen holding policy steady
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 4 Asian shares fell on Wednesday as
investors grew cautious before upcoming central bank meetings
and U.S. jobs data, while India's central bank surprised with
its second inter-meeting rate cut this year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
stock average ended down 0.6 percent as investors locked
in gains from its recent rise to 15-year highs.
Financial spreadbetters expected a brighter open for Europe,
with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening up 0.2 percent,
Germany's DAX 0.2 percent higher, and France's CAC 40
up 0.3 percent.
Investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report for February, which could provide clues about the timing
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.
"Whether this selling is short-term profit-taking or can
lead to a solid correction depends on how the market perceives
the U.S. jobs data," said Isao Kubo, equity strategist at Nissay
Asset Management in Tokyo. "If wages are better than expected
and trigger worries about a sooner-than-later rate hike, there
may be some more selling in stocks."
Economists polled by Reuters expect an increase of 240,000
new jobs in February, falling short of the 257,000 seen in
January. Ahead of the jobs data, investors will focus on U.S.
ISM services report to be released later on Wednesday.
On Wall Street overnight, U.S. stock indexes retreated from
record highs hit earlier in the week.
Chinese shares rose after steep losses in the previous
session, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.1 percent and
the CSI300 index up 0.3 percent. The HSBC/Markit
Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) picked up to 52.0 last
month from January's 51.8, showing that activity in China's
services sector grew modestly as new orders rose at their
quickest pace in three months.
In a surprise move, India's central bank cut its policy repo
rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on
Wednesday, its second cut this year outside of its official
policy meetings and comes on the back of easing inflation and a
government commitment to fiscal discipline.
Indian bonds and rupee rose sharply after the cut. The BSE
index was up 0.5 percent after earlier topping the
30,000 level for the first time, with some economists saying
more easing could lie ahead.
"I feel another 25 bps is possible, maybe in the April
policy but after that there will be a pause," said Rupa Rege
Nitsure, group chief economist at L&T Financial Services.
ECB ON DECK
The euro inched slightly down against the dollar to $1.1171
, a day ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, at which
policymakers are expected to announce additional details about
the bank's 1.1 trillion euro ($1.23 trillion) bond-buying
quantitative easing programme. Some believe the forex impact is
likely to be limited.
"We don't see a large chance of a negative EUR move as the
total amount of QE is already known, and unlikely to be altered.
A positive EUR impact is also unlikely to be sustained," Richard
Cochinos, a strategist at CitiFX, wrote in a note to clients.
The ECB will also release new economic forecasts. Chief
Economist Peter Praet said last week that it was likely to
revise upward its expectations for growth in the euro zone,
against a backdrop of low oil prices and a weak euro.
The dollar fell about 0.1 percent against the yen on the day
to 119.67, moving away from a three-week high of 120.27
yen touched in the previous session.
The dollar index inched up about 0.1 percent to 95.454
, within sight of Tuesday's high of 95.570, which was its
strongest level since September 2003.
Later on Wednesday the Bank of Canada will announce its
latest policy decision. It surprised markets by cutting interest
rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent at its last meeting in
January, but is expected to hold steady this time, with another
cut seen more likely in the second quarter.
The greenback was steady on the day against the Canadian
dollar at C$1.2499, after falling as low as C$1.2435 on Tuesday
after data showed that the Canadian economy grew by a
faster-than-expected annualised rate of 2.4 percent in the
fourth quarter.
Oil was lower in a volatile session in which a rise in Saudi
crude prices and air strikes on oil facilities in Libya faced
off against global oversupply concerns. U.S. crude fell
about 0.1 percent on the day to $50.49, while Brent crude
skidded about 0.7 percent to $60.57.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Rafael Nam
in Mumbai; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)