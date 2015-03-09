* Market expects Fed's first rate hike by summer, possibly
in June
* U.S. stocks hit 3-week low, U.S. debt yields at 10-week
high
* Dollar index at 11 1/2-year high
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 9 Asian stocks buckled while the
dollar held firm in early Monday trade after strong U.S. jobs
data fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise
interest rates sooner than previously thought.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7 percent while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.5 percent.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that U.S. employers
added 295,000 workers in February, beating a forecast of
240,000. It marked the longest run of 200,000-plus increases
since 1994.
The unemployment rate hit a 6 1/2-year low of 5.5 percent in
February, down from 5.7 percent in January.
"One hypothesis the labour data is putting forward is that
employment may now be growing at a pace of almost 300,000 even
after the dollar has strengthened considerably. That is clearly
above the speed limit," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income
strategist at Nomura Securities.
"If this continues while labour participation does not
increase, the jobless rate will fall to around 4.5 percent by
the end of year and the Fed risks falling behind the curve in
keeping inflation in check," he said.
On Wall Street, the S&P500 Index fell 1.4 percent to
a three-week low on Friday.
U.S. debt yields jumped, with the yield on 10-year notes
surging to a 10-week high of 2.259 percent. On
Monday, the yield last stood at 2.249 percent.
Money market futures prices <0#ED:> <0#FF:> were almost
fully pricing in a first Fed rate hike by the summer.
Many analysts now think the Fed may drop the phrase that it
will be patient in rate hikes in its next policy statement later
this month and could raise rates as soon as in June.
The spectre of higher U.S. interest rates boosted the dollar
in the currency market.
The dollar index, which rose 1.28 percent on Friday
in its biggest daily gain since July 2013, advanced further to
trade at 97.679, its highest level in 11 1/2 years.
The euro fell as low as $1.0822 in early Monday trade
and last stood at $1.0840.
The dollar fetched 120.71 yen, having hit a
three-month high of 121.29 yen.
Gold also fell to three-month low of $1,164.10 per ounce
on Friday. Early on Monday it traded at $1,169.90.
The U.S. data appeared to have overshadowed other data
including figures from China on Sunday that showed a surge in
exports in February.
But analysts also warned that the Chinese data was likely to
be distorted due to the timing of lunar new year.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)