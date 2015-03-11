* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 2-month low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 11 Asian stocks skidded to a
two-month low on Wednesday as nervous markets recoiled on
worries about an earlier U.S. interest rate hike, a prospect
that sent the dollar to a 12-year high against the euro.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent after touching its lowest
since January. Australian shares lost 0.5 percent and Malaysian
and Indonesian stocks also declined.
Riskier assets both in the United States and elsewhere have
come under pressure after Friday's robust U.S. employment data
increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise
rates as soon as June - a prospect that appeared relatively more
remote a few weeks prior.
The possibility of higher U.S. yields siphoning away funds
from riskier assets drove the S&P 500, at a record high
two weeks ago, to its worst decline in two months overnight
while emerging market stocks fell to their lowest
since early January.
Mexico's peso weakened to a record low and its
Malaysian, South Korean, Brazilian and South African
counterparts have also suffered heavy hits.
Renewed concern about Greece's debt talks with euro zone
partners and deflationary pressures in China have also weighed
on emerging markets in general.
Data on Wednesday reinforced the notion of slowing Chinese
growth, with industrial output, retail sales and investment
figures proving a shade weaker than expected.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.5 percent
as better-than-expected machinery orders helped offset Wall
Street losses.
But the deepening decline in the yen, usually a positive
factor for Japanese stocks as it buoys exporters, had some
worrying about other consequences like the burden placed on
importers.
"The market started to worry about side effects from a
further slide in the yen," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager
at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo, adding that there are also
concerns that a stronger dollar hurts U.S. multinational
companies' earnings.
Spreadbetters forecast Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC to open moderately higher,
rebounding from the previous day's slide.
In currencies, the euro fetched $1.0689 after
touching a 12-year trough of $1.0665. Downward pressure on the
common currency increased after the European Central Bank kicked
of its quantitative easing programme and began its bond-buying
on Monday.
"In addition to the ECB's starting its bond buying, Greek
concerns are likely to weigh on the euro again this week, when
there are several Greek-related events scheduled," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, market strategist at Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
Technical talks between finance experts from Athens and its
international creditors are due to start later in the day with
the aim of unlocking further funding.
The dollar was steady at 121.285 yen, pulled down
from an eight-year high of 122.04 scaled overnight as the broad
slide in equities favoured the safe-haven yen.
The dollar index remained close to its 11-1/2 year
peak of 98.808 climbed the previous day.
Hit by the greenback's broad strength and soft Chinese data,
the Australian dollar fell to a six-year low of $0.7588
.
U.S. crude oil bounced modestly after falling sharply
overnight on the dollar's appreciation, which makes commodities
denominated in the greenback costlier for holders of other
currencies.
U.S. crude was up 1.3 percent at $48.91 a barrel
after falling 3.4 percent the previous day.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Kim
