By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 10 Asian shares advanced near
recent highs on Friday and were on track for weekly gains, with
some investors betting the lustre would rub off on European
stock markets.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 15 to 17 points higher, or up 0.2 percent; Germany's DAX
to open 37 to 40 points higher, or up 0.3 percent; and
France's CAC 40 to open 14 to 15 points higher, or up
0.3 percent.
"We look set for a strong finish to the week for European
markets with further declines in European yields and the euro
acting as the catalyst for new multi-year highs this week,"
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a
note.
News that Greece had made a 450 million euro loan payment to
the International Monetary Fund, securing extra emergency
lending for its banks and helped improve global risk sentiment,
despite scepticism over how far Athens' economic reforms would
go.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.4 percent, not far from the
previous session's peak which was the highest since September,
and on track for a robust weekly gain of over 3 percent.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up about
0.3 percent after surging to seven-year highs in the previous
session on money inflows from mainland China investors who are
seeking cheaper shares. The Shanghai Composite Index
added 1.7 percent.
Foreign-currency denominated B-shares trading in Shanghai
and Shenzhen also rallied. Shanghai's dollar-denominated B-share
index rocketed 9 percent to a seven-year high in its
largest one-day rally since 2009, with every index component
rising by 10 percent, the maximum daily limit.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended down 0.2 percent
on profit-taking after earlier breaking above the 20,000 level
for the first time since April 2000. It logged a 2.4 percent
gain for the week.
Markets showed little reaction to China's consumer
inflation, which stayed flat at 1.4 percent in March while
producer prices fell slightly less than projected. That will
keep pressure on profit margins at Chinese companies as Beijing
struggles to stimulate growth.
"Overall, the Chinese economy is still facing serious
downward pressure without any substantial improvement, and the
deflationary risk is still there," said Yu Pingkang, chief
economist at Hutai Securities in Shenzhen, adding that the
central bank should roll out more monetary easing measures to
lower real financing costs and boost growth.
Wall Street posted solid gains overnight, and European
markets ended higher after German industrial output and trade
data showed the continent's largest economy improving in
February. Europe's EuroFirst 300 index surged 1.1
percent to its highest level since July 2007.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday on the Greek news,
weak demand at a sale of 30-year bonds, and a
smaller-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims that
alleviated some concern about the U.S. labour market after last
week's dismal March nonfarm payrolls report.
The U.S. Labor Department said workers filing for first-time
jobless benefits totalled 281,000 last week, fewer than what
analysts had forecast, and bringing the four-week average of
claims to its lowest since 2000.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
stood at 1.952 percent in Asian trade, compared to its U.S.
close of 1.958 percent on Thursday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, stood at 99.020, down about 0.1
percent on the day and still shy of its 12-year peak of 100.390
set last month.
Against the yen, the dollar climbed to a three-week high of
120.74 overnight, moving well away from its post-payrolls
low of 118.71 yen a week ago. It was last at 120.50 yen, down
slightly on the day.
The euro edged up on the day to $1.0661 after dipping
to a three-week low of $1.0637 on Thursday. For the week, the
euro is down more than 2 percent.
"It's hard to avoid the conclusion that carry trades are
playing a part. Note that German bond yields out to 8 years are
now in negative territory, the euro is very much a funding
currency," said David de Garis, senior economist at NAB.
Brent crude oil futures remained firm after rising on
Thursday on strong German economic data and uncertainty about
negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.
Brent added about 0.2 percent to $56.69 a barrel.
But U.S. crude slipped 0.3 percent on the day to $50.65.
