* Singapore skips chance to further ease monetary policy
* Chinese stocks well supported by fund flows, stimulus talk
* Yen makes some gains, dollar strength worries Wall St
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 14 Asian share markets got off to
a hesitant start on Tuesday as Singapore disappointed
expectations of policy easing while Wall Street was weighed down
by worries over the corporate earnings season.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kept its policy
unchanged, contrary to the expectation of majority of 25
analysts polled by Reuters. The central bank's announcement
lifted the local dollar.
Still, moves in Asia were slight, with speculation high that
China will continue to add to its stimulus steps following poor
trade data. Figures for gross domestic product due Wednesday are
forecast to show growth cooling to 7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was a fraction firmer at 514 and not far from
September's peak at 516. A break there would take it to ground
last trod in early 2008.
Japan's Nikkei dithered around 19,900 having
struggled to sustain a break above the 20,000 barrier.
A tide of new liquidity has lifted Chinese stocks to
seven-year highs with the CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite having climbed almost uninterrupted
for more than five weeks.
The flood of money spilled over into Hong Kong where the
Hang Seng Index has risen 12 percent in just five
sessions.
On Wall Street, investors fretted that a strong dollar would
constrain earnings at multinational corporations. The Dow
ended Monday down 0.45 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped
0.46 percent and the Nasdaq 0.15 percent.
Estimates for first-quarter S&P 500 results have fallen
sharply since Jan. 1, with earnings for the period expected to
have declined 2.9 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Eyes are also on U.S. retail sales data due later Tuesday
for evidence that spending is picking up after a sluggish start
to the year.
An upbeat result would also add to the case for rate hikes
from the Federal Reserve later this year, and thus add further
support to the dollar.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was holding
steady at 99.434 and just a whisker from recent peaks.
The euro drifted down to $1.0577, having fallen as low as
$1.0519 on Monday.
The yen made gains of its own after Koichi Hamada, an
economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,
indicated the yen was excessively weak against the dollar.
The dollar slid a whole yen to 119.68 yen at one
stage before steadying at 120.05. The euro dived as deep as
126.505 yen, reaching a low not seen since June 2013.
In commodities, U.S. crude was quoted 20 cents firmer
at $52.10, while Brent May crude added 22 cents to
$58.15 a barrel.