* MSCI Asia-Pacific index rises 1.1 percent
* Spreadbetters see European bourses open flat to tad firmer
* Dollar on defensive after weak U.S. data
* Aussie at 3-week highs on stronger-than-expected job data
* Brent touches 4-month high as U.S. production slows
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 16 Most Asian share markets took
cues from a global surge in equities and rose on Thursday, while
weak U.S. economic data sent the dollar lower.
Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE to open
slightly higher, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were seen starting little changed.
Lacklustre economic indicators have been kind to risk assets
this week, with Wednesday's weak Chinese data further boosting
expectations of monetary stimulus by Beijing while soft U.S.
data have also helped by dampening prospects of an early rate
hike by the Federal Reserve.
A bounce by crude oil has given an additional lift to stocks
by shoring up energy-sector shares.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.1 percent. South Korean, Australian,
Chinese and Malaysian stocks gained, while Japan's Nikkei
lost 0.1 percent on a stronger yen.
Wall Street shares posted sizable gains overnight on several
strong corporate earnings results and the pan-European Eurofirst
300 index of leading shares climbed to a 14-year high
after the European Central Bank affirmed its loose policy
stance.
In currencies, the region's big mover was the Aussie, lifted
to a three-week high as stronger-than-expected Australian
employment numbers reduced the odds of an interest rate cut in
the next few months.
The Australian dollar was up 1 percent at $0.7755
after a potential sign the labour market was not as weak as many
had assumed.
"There's less probability of the Reserve Bank of Australia
cutting in May, but we're sticking with our call that the RBA
needs to cut the cash rate because there are still a lot of
other moving parts out there that aren't good," said Stephen
Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan in Sydney.
"The currency is up quite a bit after this number, inflation
next week is probably going to be quite low, business confidence
is low, consumer confidence is low, iron ore prices are plunging
so the case (to cut) is still there, it just makes it slightly
less likely."
The U.S. dollar was on the defensive against the euro and
yen after dropping the previous day on weak U.S. industrial
output and New York state manufacturing activity data. The soft
indicators fed uncertainty over the timing of the Federal
Reserve's next interest rate hike.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.0686, adding to
overnight gains. The dollar, which neared 121 yen at the start
of the week, was up 0.2 percent at 119.33 after slipping
to 118.79 overnight.
The market will look to U.S. housing data later in the day
for further dollar incentives.
"Even if the actual number is in line with expectations, it
will be enough to reinforce the view that the U.S. economic
slowdown during winter was a temporary one, and thus support the
dollar," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior strategist at Monex
Securities in Tokyo.
"If the dollar is to rise, it will gain more against the
euro and Australian dollar rather than the yen as Japanese
authorities have not exactly welcomed a further weakening," he
said.
The Canadian dollar stood a head taller than its peers,
jumping to a three-month high of C$1.2251 per USD after
the Bank of Canada surprised the markets by indicating no
further easings were imminent.
A surge in crude oil also supported commodity currencies
such as the Canadian dollar. Crude rallied overnight after
government data showed oil inventories in the United States rose
less than expected last week.
Brent crude rose as high as $63.10 a barrel, highest
since December 2014. U.S. crude was up 0.1 percent at
$56.44 a barrel after jumping nearly 6 percent on Wednesday.
