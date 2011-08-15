* World stocks firm on cheap prices, Japan data
* Wall Street heads for gains; European shares weak
* Italy, Germany, France at odds over euro bonds
* Euro, dollar gain against Swiss franc
LONDON, Aug 15 World stocks climbed further out
of their August hole on Monday, lifted by signs of
earlier-than-expected recovery in Japan and a growing belief
that shares may now be cheap.
Wall Street looked set to add more gains at the open, but
European shares were flat, weakened by worries over euro zone
politics.
Gold and the Swiss franc, two of the main beneficiaries of
recent global risk aversion, fell.
Investors were weighing calls by Italian Economy Minister
Giulio Tremonti for a more coordinated response to the euro zone
debt crisis, including the creation of joint euro bonds, against
an immediate rejection of the idea from Germany.
France and Germany also squelched any idea of a new
initiative coming out of a meeting to be held by their leaders
on Tuesday.
MSCI's all-country world stock index , a
broad measure of global equity health, was up 0.6 percent,
ratcheting up roughly a six percent gain since hitting an
11-month low last Thursday.
"The markets have been technically very oversold and on that
basis alone, they are due for a period of remission from the
selling," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at wealth manager
Brewin Dolphin.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said a "buy" signal had been
triggered last week as flows out of risky assets hit significant
levels.
"Since 2004, global equities have rallied an average 6.7
percent (in the four weeks that followed such a trigger)", the
bank's strategists wrote in a note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index was
up half a percent.
Shares in Asia were boosted by data showing Japan's economy
shrank less than expected in April-June following March's
earthquake and tsunami.
Japan's Nikkei closed up 1.37 percent.
SPILL OVER
The albeit tentative rise in confidence spilled into other
assets.
The euro gained 1.5 percent against the Swiss franc after a
Swiss newspaper report said the central bank was poised to set a
limit for the euro-franc exchange rate and will use all means to
defend it.
The dollar also rallied against the franc, rising 1.3
percent.
Otherwise the U.S. currency was down around 0.4 percent
against a basket of major currencies .
On the euro zone crisis front, Tremonti's call for common
euro zone debt issuance was rejected by German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said such euro bonds would undermine the
basis for the single currency by weakening fiscal discipline
among member states.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy are due to meet in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the
crisis. Germany said not to expect any breakthrough agreement;
France said euro bonds were not on the agenda.
U.S. and core euro zone debt yields were flat.
