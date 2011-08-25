LONDON Aug 25 World stocks edged up on Thursday
while gold fell sharply as investors were optimistic the Federal
Reserve would signal at a gathering this week that it is
committed to supporting the U.S. economy if necessary.
Fed chief Ben Bernanke is due to address central bankers at
an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. His
speech last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's $600 billion
bond-buying programme to revive a sputtering U.S. economy.
While many doubt Bernanke will immediately commit to
conducting a third round of quantitative easing, investors
generally expect him to stress that the central bank stands
ready to act if necessary.
"Everyone is waiting to see what comes of the Wyoming
meeting. I would be uncomfortable being aggressively short going
into the weekend. And corporate results don't look too bad,"
said Andy Lynch, fund manager at Schroders.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.3
percent. The benchmark index is on track to post its first
weekly gain in five weeks, having hit an 11-month low earlier
this month.
European stocks added 0.4 percent while emerging
stocks were steady on the day.
French bank Credit Agricole and Austria's
Raiffeisen Bank both rose after reporting
better-than-expected quarterly earnings, and the STOXX Europe
600 banking index was up 2.1 percent.
U.S. stock futures were up 0.1 percent SPc1, pointing to a
slightly firmer open on Wall Street.
Technology shares will be in the spotlight after Steve Jobs
resigned as chief executive of Apple . Apple shares fell
more than 4 percent in Frankfurt after a 7 percent
tumble in after-hours trade on Wall Street.
London Brent crude oil LCOc1 rose 0.5 percent to $110.70.
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 33 ticks, but investors remained
jittery about the euro zone debt crisis.
Greek two-year bond yields rose to 44.77
percent, after surging more than 400 basis points on Wednesday
on uncertainty over implementation of a second rescue package.
Greece agreed last week to provide cash collateral for
triple-A rated Finland's loans in a bilateral deal that sparked
requests for similar treatment from Austria, the Netherlands and
Slovakia. This prompted rating agency Moody's to warn that
Greece's bailout payments could be delayed.
"Greece is missing, in the first seven months of the year,
its deficit-reduction targets as the recession reduces the tax
receipts for the government," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
"In this environment, the odds of a full default event for
the Greek bonds have substantially increased."
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against a basket of
major currencies. Any more money printing by the Fed would
pressure the dollar, potentially triggering a spike in commodity
prices as it did last year.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.4427.
Gold extended its sharp decline, after posting its biggest
daily drop in futures since 1980 on Wednesday. Spot gold
fell to $1,702 an ounce, taking losses to more than $200 since
it hit a record high of $1,911.46 earlier in the week.
The fall came after CME Group raised trading margins
on bullion futures by about 27 percent, the biggest hike in more
than two and a half years and the second increase in a month.
Gold prices had jumped $400 since July as worries about a
global recession sent investors scrambling for the safe-haven
asset.
