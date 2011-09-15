* Markets up for third day after euro zone conference call
* European shares up more than 1 pct, Nikkei gains 1.8 pct
* Euro steadies after initial dip
* Oil down 0.2-0.4 percent, Brent crude at $112 a barrel
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 15 Stock markets rose for a third
day on Thursday and the euro steadied, helped by signs that euro
zone leaders are committed to keeping Greece afloat for now.
European banking shares recovered from an initial
dip to gain 0.9 percent despite Swiss bank UBS reporting a 2
billion U.S. dollar loss caused by unauthorised trading by an
employee.
Worries over the euro zone crisis and a global slide into
recession have hammered shares since late July and there was
little conviction this week's gains were anything other than
just a breather.
"Given the fact that we are not seeing much more than
rhetoric at the moment, many people are still expecting Greece
to default and see the move up as nothing more than a relief
rally," Zahid Mahmood, trader at Capital Spreads, said.
French and German leaders urged Greece's prime minister in a
conference call late on Wednesday to meet the terms of its new
bailout and said they were determined to keep the country in the
euro zone.
A Greek government official said afterwards that Athens
looked set to get approval from EU and IMF inspectors for the
issue of its next tranche of debt.
European stocks rose 1.15 percent in early trade,
reflecting strong gains for all the major markets and a 1
percent closing gains for Wall Street overnight .
World stocks gained 0.6 percent, helped by
Japan's Nikkei share average closing 1.8 percent higher.
The euro traded virtually flat on the session.
CREDIT CRUNCH
European finance ministers have been warned confidentially
of the danger of a renewed credit crunch as a "systemic" crisis
in euro zone sovereign debt spills over to banks, according to
documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
The euro jumped to a 3-day peak of $1.3873 on Wednesday
after the 25-minute telephone call between the leaders of
France, Germany and Greece which boosted confidence that Athens
will receive the next tranche of aid from the European Union and
IMF and avoid imminent default.
The single currency's recovery has also been helped by
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso flagging plans
to present options soon for the introduction of common euro
bonds, seen by many as a key tool to ease the crisis.
The project, however, is likely to meet stiff political
resistance and potential legal challenges in
Germany.
Many perceived safe-haven assets, including the dollar, U.S.
Treasuries and Japanese government bonds (JGBs), remained in
demand, underlining the brittle nature of the stocks rally.
German Bund futures reversed early losses on the
report of the loss at UBS and as overnight borrowing at the
European Central Bank jumped.
"Stocks are catching up with the relief rally on Wall
Street, but bonds are being supported too as investors fret over
a possible rating cut to Italy and a Greek default," said a
trader at a European bank.
Oil eased as rising fuel stocks and falling demand in top
consumer the United States reinforced views that slowing
economic growth and Europe's debt crisis would dent energy use.
Brent crude LCOc1 edged down 0.2 percent to just over $112
a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 lost 0.34 percent to $88.58.
(Additional Reporting by Atul Prakash)