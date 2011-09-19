By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 World stocks and the euro fell
sharply on Monday as investors feared a messy Greek default
within weeks unless Athens implements the austerity measures
demanded by its international lenders.
International lenders told Greece on Monday that it must
shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to secure a
vital 8 billion euro rescue payment next month.
After a rare four-day rally in world stocks last week,
markets fear the crisis is worsening again after Greece's prime
minister cancelled a U.S. trip to chair an emergency cabinet
meeting at home and German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a
regional election loss.
EU finance ministers also failed to make progress on the
debt crisis at the weekend, and the focus is now shifting to a
conference call between Greece and its international lenders at
1600 GMT to see how Greece plans to make up its budget shortfall
and avoid a disorderly default.
With the gloom so widespread, investors took little comfort
from expectations that the Federal Reserve would introduce new
measures to stimulate the U.S. economy later this week.
"It's no more a link between markets and economics, but a
link between markets and politics. The politicians should have
seen the crisis coming and done more, but the problem is they
are not proactive," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC
Securities, in Brussels.
"We are just going from one crisis to another. It's a
nightmare for the markets."
The MSCI world equity index fell 1.1 percent
on the day, after posting its biggest weekly gain since early
July last week in buying largely driven by short-term players.
Long-term asset managers have been either staying on the
sidelines, or steadily cutting back on exposure to risky assets.
The MSCI index is around 5 percent above its one-year low hit
earlier in September.
European stocks lost nearly 2 percent, led by sharp
losses on the banking sector , while emerging stocks
dropped nearly 2.2 percent. U.S. stock futures SPc1
pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street later.
The euro fell more than 1 percent to $1.3632.
POLICY RISKS
Events this week promise a heavy dose of policy action.
Finance ministers of the BRIC emerging economies -- Brazil,
Russia, India and China -- meet later this week to discuss steps
to offer support to the euro zone.
Market sentiment may change if they buy euro-denominated
bonds, as suggested in preliminary talks, after the European
Central Bank's 70 billion euro bond-buying spree over the last
five weeks or so failed to stop the crisis from spreading to
Spain and Italy.
Investors will also be watching U.S. President Barack
Obama's deficit-reduction plan on Monday aimed at covering the
cost of his recent jobs bill.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 was down 1.4 percent to $86.76 a
barrel.
Bund futures FGBLc1 rose 78 ticks.
The dollar gained 0.7 percent against a basket of
major currencies, supported by expectations that new Fed
measures would be focused on the maturities of the debt it buys
rather than on expanding its already swollen balance sheet.
"We are constructive on the dollar in the medium term and it
seems increasingly likely that the Fed will resort to extension
of maturities rather than its balance sheet," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at UBS.