LONDON, Sept 20 Negative reaction to Standard & Poor's downgrading of Italian debt was short-lived on financial markets on Tuesday, with European shares up strongly and Wall Street for a solid start.

The euro also recovered from earlier losses.

Investors took some comfort in struggling Greece paying a coupon on its debt and reports that the European Central Bank had been buying Italian debt.

Traders said the relative strength in Europe was also a reaction to falls in the previous session on markets that have been extremely volatile.

Investors remained on edge about Greece's rickety finances, French banking stress and the next step by the U.S. Federal Reserve to try to ignite the U.S. economy.

But world stocks as measured by MSCI were up a third of a percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gained 1.2 percent. That took the European index's losses down to 17 percent this year.

Louise Cooper of BGC Partners said it was just another sign of market volatility.

"It is not an environment where people are going in and taking hugely aggressive positions, volatility is so scary it is not like people are piling in," she said.

Volume on the FTSEurofirst were only 33 percent of its 90-day daily average.

S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook negative, surprising markets which have been speculating on a downgrade from rival Moody's but not S&P.

It said the outlook for growth was worsening and there was little sign that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's fractious centre-right government could respond effectively.

Under mounting pressure to cut its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile, Italy's government pushed a 59.8 billion euro austerity plan through parliament last week, pledging to balance its budget by 2013.

The downgrade underlined the poor state of euro zone finances and the fragility of attempts to fix it.

Focus was also on Greece, which must shrink its public sector to avoid running out of money within weeks. But sentiment was lifted when Greece fully paid two bond coupons amounting to 769 million euros ($1.04 billion).

Core euro zone bonds were flat.

FED AHEAD

The euro rose slightly against the dollar and yen, recovering from losses due to the Italy rating cuts, but was still seen at risk of more selling from investors worried about the euro zone crisis.

"Throughout most of the crisis, the euro had a bid tone to it. It was trading nicely," Chris Probyn, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors, told a Reuters briefing in London.

"Suddenly, the bid has evaporated," he said, referring to the recent downwards trend.

The fact that the euro was holding up may relate in part to investors bracing for a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with an eye on what policymakers will do to ignite the faltering U.S. economy.

The Fed has a stubbornly high 9.1 percent U.S. unemployment rate to consider as well as the euro zone turmoil and is expected to begin shifting the composition of its balance sheet to weight it more heavily with longer-term securities.

"Operation Twist", as it has been dubbed, implies selling shorter-term debt or letting it mature and reinvesting in long-term bonds. But any hint it will go further to boost liquidity in the U.S. economy would hit the dollar.

Prices of 10-year U.S. Treasuries were slightly lower heading into the U.S. trading day. (Editing by Patrick Graham)