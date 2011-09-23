* European shares reverse gains, down 0.7 percent
* Investors looking for action to back up G20 vow on
financial stability
* Euro up, metal prices fall
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 23 Global stocks fell to 14-month
lows on Friday and the euro reversed gains as growing concern
about the impact on the banking sector of a possible Greek
default offset vows from G20 leading economies to shore up the
financial system.
European shares fell 1.8 percent, extending Thursday's
losses of almost 5 percent, with banking shares suffering the
most after Deutsche Bank said the region's banks may face a
bigger-than expected hit from an internationally agreed swap
arrangement on Greek government debt .
Riskier assets had staged a tentative recovery earlier
after finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20
said they would take "all steps necessary" to calm the global
financial system and said central banks were ready to provide
liquidity.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to further losses on Wall
Street, adding to steep declines the previous session as
investors cut exposure to riskier assets globally on growing
risks of recessions in the United States and Europe and weaker
economic data from China.
Global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index
are now in bear market territory -- defined as a
fall of 20 percent or more from their peak -- having tumbled 23
percent from their 2011 high in May.
The index was last down 0.9 percent at 274.84, having fallen
as low as 274.72, its lowest level since July 2010 as scepticism
also grew that the G20 pledges would be followed up with action.
"It's the usual platitudes... but they don't have the
political capital to do what they need to do, which is bail out
the southern European countries and recapitalise all the banks.
I think it's a complete nonsense," Andrew Lim, banks analyst at
Espirito Santo said.
"The short-term funding market is drying for some banks, and
the wholesale funding market has also pretty much dried up," he
added.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8
percent, after dropping 4.7 percent on Thursday while futures
for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100
NDc1 were up 1.3 to 1.5 percent.
European banks led the reversal in gains with some French
banking stocks under increasing pressure again. They have
suffered heavy losses due to their exposure to euro zone
sovereign debt and concerns about their liquidity and funding.
Societe Generale , which has lost nearly 60 percent
since July, was 2 percent lower while Credit Agricole
was 4.5 percent down.
The oil price also turned lower, with Brent crude hitting a
six-week low near $103 a barrel on concerns about the outlook on
the global economy and oil demand.
G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in
Washington are under pressure from investors to show action in
the face of rising stresses in the financial system.
"Talk is cheap at the minute," said Orlando Green, European
fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole. "No matter how many
proposals or pledges you get, action is required."
NO IMMINENT CIRCUIT BREAKER
The euro gave up gains against the dollar and the yen, as
investors sold into the earlier bounce. It was 0.2 percent down
at $1.3429 against the dollar, not far from Thursday's
8-month low of $1.3384.
Traders said that unless markets stabilised, most would seek
to trim risk exposure for the relative safety of the dollar and
yen. Both rallied on Thursday as investors cut exposure to
commodity- and growth-linked currencies.
The dollar on Friday was last 0.1 percent firmer at 78.53
against a basket of currencies , within sight of a
seven-month high of 78.798 reached on Thursday.
"With no immediate circuit breaker on the horizon, investor
confidence is quickly evaporating, which is increasing the risk
of a financial market crash developing in the coming months,"
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UJF said in note.
"In these circumstances, the safe-haven currencies of the
yen and U.S. dollar should continue to outperform against more
cyclically sensitive, commodity-linked G10 currencies."
Metals prices extended falls on worries that the gloomy
economic outlook signalled lower industrial demand.
Commodity markets, copper in particular, bore the brunt of
the global rout on Thursday that accompanied the U.S. Federal
Reserve's gloomy economic outlook.
Metals fell further on Friday, with three-month copper on
the London Metal Exchange slumping to $7,115.75 a tonne,
its lowest level since August 2010 before paring losses to last
trade 3 percent down at $7,450 a tonne.
The sell-off in commodities pulled gold prices lower, with
spot gold down 0.2 percent at $1,731.29 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop, Ana Nicolaci da Costa
and Anirban Nag in London,; Editing by Susan Fenton and Toby
Chopra)