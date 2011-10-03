* World stocks down 1.4 percent
* Europe's banks down 2.7 pct; Greek default fears in focus
* Yen, safe-haven government bonds higher
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, Oct 3 World stocks kicked off the last
quarter of 2011 lower on Monday while the yen and core
government bonds rose as concerns grew over the impact a Greek
default would have on Europe's banks after Athens admitted it
will miss deficit targets.
A sharp fall in shares of Franco-Belgian financial group
Dexia , highly exposed to Greek loans, highlighted
concerns about the extent to which a default in Athens would
damage already fragile European banks.
The 2012 draft budget approved by Greece's cabinet on Sunday
predicted a deficit of 8.5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) for 2011, well short of the 7.6 percent target.
Policymakers looked no nearer to agreeing on a definitive
solution to the euro zone debt crisis. Officials meeting on
Monday are discussing ways to leverage the bloc's rescue fund
and pressure Greece to implement agreed structural reforms.
"Ultimately, Greece would need to see its debt written down
by more and with that you need probably some kind of shoring up
of the banking sector," said Alec Letchfield, chief investment
officer at HSBC Asset Management.
"But the problem you would then have is to get the 17 (euro
zone) governments together to agree on something. It is very
difficult to do that ... Until we get a bigger and better
package coming through, trading will remain volatile and often
capped."
The MSCI world equity index fell 1.4
percent, approaching a 14-month low set in September.
European stocks fell 1.8 percent with the region's
banking shares down 2.7 percent, while emerging stocks
lost 2.6 percent.
The October-December period is, traditionally, the best
quarter for equities. Reuters data shows that since 1971 world
stocks have on average risen 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter.
Dexia fell nearly 9 percent after credit agency Moody's
announced a rating review for possible downgrade on concerns
about liquidity. French daily Les Echos said on Friday Belgian
and French finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways
of shoring up the firm's balance sheet.
U.S. stock futures were down around 0.3 percent SPc1,
pointing to a weaker start on Wall Street later.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell 1.2 percent to $78.24 a barrel.
Bund futures FGBLc1 gained 61 ticks.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against a basket of major
currencies, while the yen rose 0.3 percent against the greenback
to 76.87 yen and the euro gained 0.1 percent to $1.3354.
"Euro zone bank issues remain a big issue and we expect the
euro's downside to continue," said George Saravelos, G10 FX
strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"But the focus will shift to monetary policy and growth this
week. There is a chance that there could be a short squeeze in
the euro in the near term if the European Central Bank does not
provide the support some investors are looking for."
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by John
Stonestreet)