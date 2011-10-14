* Markets bolstered by hopes of euro crisis action

* French/German yield spread hits highest in euro era

* Euro set for biggest weekly gain in 9 months

By Dominic Lau

LONDON, Oct 14 European shares and the euro rose on Friday, boosted by hopes of progress towards a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis later this month, shrugging off a credit rating downgrade for Spain.

Tamer inflation figures from top metal consumer China lifted some worries over Chinese demand, boosting metal prices as well as Europe-listed mining shares and adding further upward momentum to the broader equity markets.

G20 finance chiefs and central banks heads from the world's biggest economies meet in Paris on Friday in search for a solution to a deepening crisis that has fanned fears of a global recession.

Financial markets have been more buoyant since a pledge by French and German leaders to come up with a comprehensive plan for ending two years of turmoil, including a programme to recapitalise banks, by an Oct. 23 summit.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3784 and on track for its best weekly gain in nine months. The common currency dipped overnight on the move by Standard and Poor's to cut Spain by one notch AA-minus, although that only brought its rating into line with rival agency Fitch .

"We see a lot of optimism in the market, there are a lot of promises to develop a global, sustainable solution to the European debt crisis. We saw overnight when Spain was downgraded, there was no lasting impact on euro/dollar," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.

U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 rose about 0.7 percent, indicating a firm start for Wall Street.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 advanced 0.7 percent, though Spain's benchmark underperformed, down 0.2 percent.

Yields on 10-year benchmark Spanish government bonds rose 8.4 basis points to 5.3 percent and the cost of insuring its debt against default rose 10 bps to 389 bps.

The premium for investors to hold French 10-year government bonds over equivalent German Bunds hit a euro-era high on worries over France's credit rating after Fitch put a series of banks on review for downgrade.

Fitch cut the credit rating of UBS and said it may downgrade seven other U.S. and European banks because of challenges in the economy and financial markets, which included Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), BNP Paribas and Societe Generale .

BANKS

European bank shares underperformed the broader market, down 0.7 percent.

Credit Suisse analysts said European policymakers' plan to shore up confidence in banks needed to be undertaken quickly.

"If those stresses are not relieved soon, it's likely that credit conditions for firms will tighten severely, raising the prospect of a deep euro area recession," they said in a note.

World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index added 0.2 percent. The index is up 4.3 percent this week, heading for its best weekly gain in more than three months though it is still down 9.9 percent this year.

Asian shares outside of Japan slipped 0.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei average lost 0.9 percent.

Copper rose 3 percent as the Chinese inflation data lend support to views that Beijing will keep interest rates on hold, sustaining demand from the giant Asian economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.4 percent to trade above $112 a barrel and was set for its best weekly rise since early July.

Gold was also in demand, up 0.6 percent and heading for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, graphics by Scott Barber and Vincent Flasseur; editing by Patrick Graham/Toby Chopra, Ron Askew)