* Markets bolstered by hopes of euro crisis action
* French/German yield spread hits highest in euro era
* Euro set for biggest weekly gain in 9 months
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Oct 14 European shares and the euro rose
on Friday, boosted by hopes of progress towards a solution to
the euro zone's debt crisis later this month, shrugging off a
credit rating downgrade for Spain.
Tamer inflation figures from top metal consumer China lifted
some worries over Chinese demand, boosting metal prices as well
as Europe-listed mining shares and adding further upward
momentum to the broader equity markets.
G20 finance chiefs and central banks heads from the world's
biggest economies meet in Paris on Friday in search for a
solution to a deepening crisis that has fanned fears of a global
recession.
Financial markets have been more buoyant since a pledge by
French and German leaders to come up with a comprehensive plan
for ending two years of turmoil, including a programme to
recapitalise banks, by an Oct. 23 summit.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3784 and on track
for its best weekly gain in nine months. The common currency
dipped overnight on the move by Standard and Poor's to cut Spain
by one notch AA-minus, although that only brought its rating
into line with rival agency Fitch .
"We see a lot of optimism in the market, there are a lot of
promises to develop a global, sustainable solution to the
European debt crisis. We saw overnight when Spain was
downgraded, there was no lasting impact on euro/dollar," said
Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.
U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 rose about 0.7
percent, indicating a firm start for Wall Street.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 advanced 0.7 percent,
though Spain's benchmark underperformed, down 0.2
percent.
Yields on 10-year benchmark Spanish government bonds
rose 8.4 basis points to 5.3 percent and the cost
of insuring its debt against default rose 10 bps to 389 bps.
The premium for investors to hold French 10-year government
bonds over equivalent German Bunds
hit a euro-era high on worries over France's credit rating after
Fitch put a series of banks on review for downgrade.
Fitch cut the credit rating of UBS and said it may
downgrade seven other U.S. and European banks because of
challenges in the economy and financial markets, which included
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale .
BANKS
European bank shares underperformed the broader
market, down 0.7 percent.
Credit Suisse analysts said European policymakers' plan to
shore up confidence in banks needed to be undertaken quickly.
"If those stresses are not relieved soon, it's likely that
credit conditions for firms will tighten severely, raising the
prospect of a deep euro area recession," they said in a note.
World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
added 0.2 percent. The index is up 4.3 percent
this week, heading for its best weekly gain in more than three
months though it is still down 9.9 percent this year.
Asian shares outside of Japan slipped 0.2
percent and Japan's Nikkei average lost 0.9 percent.
Copper rose 3 percent as the Chinese inflation data
lend support to views that Beijing will keep interest rates on
hold, sustaining demand from the giant Asian economy.
Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.4 percent to trade above $112 a
barrel and was set for its best weekly rise since early July.
Gold was also in demand, up 0.6 percent and heading
for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa, graphics by Scott Barber and Vincent Flasseur; editing by
Patrick Graham/Toby Chopra, Ron Askew)