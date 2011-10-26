LONDON Oct 26 Financial markets were gripped on
Wednesday by a European Union summit pledged to tackle the euro
zone's debt crisis but struggling to come up with firm
commitments.
Wall Street looked set to open higher, helping lift European
stock out of a tight trading range. The euro remained above the
relatively firm $1.39 level.
Market expectations that EU leaders will come up with a
comprehensive solution to the debt problem have dipped as
political wrangling ahead of the meeting has continued.
Investment bank Citi said it was a "numbers game, without
the numbers". Bill Blain at Newedge said in a note there was "a
scary calm across markets".
While there appears to be broad consensus on the need for
around 110 billion euros ($150 billion) to be injected into the
European banking system to help it withstand a potential Greek
debt default and wider financial contagion, there is little
clarity on two other critical parts of the package.
Those are how to scale up the region's rescue fund and how
much of a loss private bondholders will take on Greek
debt.
"They can't quite pull the rabbit out of the hat yet, though
they will probably get something better over time," said Lothar
Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments.
He suggested markets would react badly to any failure to
come up with a plan, but there was no early sign of that.
World stocks as measured by MSCI were flat
while the pan-European FTSEurofirst gained around 0.2
percent.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said there was scope for a
tactical stock rally even if the EU summit disappoints because
investors are holding a lot of cash and are bearishly
positioned.
U.S. stocks are enjoying a relatively positive earnings
season, with close to three-quarters of those reporting so far
beating expectations.
EURO STEADY
The euro inched higher versus the dollar, with analysts
saying that the fact it remained within sight of a six-week high
of $1.3959 hit in the previous session showed many investors
were still hoping for a positive summit outcome.
The dollar reversed earlier losses to sit flat against a
basket of major currencies . It has lost nearly 5 percent
against the basket since a high at the beginning of October.
Core German debt was a bit stronger, pending news from the
EU summit.
"What Europe needs is a clear, quick-to-implement and
easy-to-fund solution ... (T)here is a clear risk that we get a
vague plan with no specific timetable and specific numbers,"
Lloyds TSB said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Brian Gorman, Dominic Lau and Kirsten
Donovan; Editing by Catherine Evans)