* European stocks head for best monthly gains since April
2009
* Euro slips after Thursday rally, trades below 7-week high
vs dlr
* Italian auction sees 10-yr bond yield at euro lifetime
high
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 28 Global stocks advanced and headed
for their best week in over two years on Friday, bolstered by EU
leaders' efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis which have
stoked appetite for riskier assets, although the euro lagged the
rally.
The single currency came under slight pressure after yields
at the sale of 10-year Italian bonds hit a euro-era high above 6
percent. Despite higher yields, demand was lower than previous
auctions, underlining how cautious investors are on peripheral
debt despite the EU rescue deal and pledges by Italy to reform.
With investors for the time being shrugging off the lack of
detail in Thursday's anti-crisis measures in Europe, the
region's shares extended the previous session's sharp rally.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares was up 0.15 percent at 1,021.63 points in early trade.
The index is up 11 percent this month and is on track for its
biggest monthly rise since April 2009.
Solid third-quarter sales from French car maker Renault
also lifted the broader index. Banking shares ,
which have been battered by contagion fears from a possible
Greek default, advanced 1.8 percent, extending their 8.9 percent
surge on Thursday.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI index
rose 0.4 percent to 319.09 -- having hit the highest level in
nearly three months of 319.78 earlier in the day.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to some signs that the
stock market euphoria was flagging. Futures for the S&P 500
SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were all
down 0.4 to 0.5 percent.
Fredrik Nerbrand, global head of asset allocation at HSBC,
said the lack of details out of the European summit was causing
some discomfort to investors.
"I find it curious and if anything rather worrying that
Italian bond yields are up to the level as they were before the
summit, while the equity markets are completely decoupled from
that," he said.
Euro zone leaders are now under pressure to finalise details
of their plan to slash Greece's debt and strengthen the European
Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), possibly through investment by
emerging economies like China and Brazil.
The head of the fund, Klaus Regling, said on Friday he does
not expect to reach a conclusive deal with Chinese leaders
during a visit to Beijing.
FOCUS ON G20 MEET
Investors' focus is also shifting to a Group of 20 meeting
next week in Cannes, southern France.
Edmund Shing, equity strategist at Barclays Capital, said
stocks were likely to recover further next week ahead of the G20
summit on Nov. 3 and 4 as investors would not want to bet
against policymakers for now. But he advised investors not to
chase the market too aggressively.
The euro slipped to $1.4170, taking a breather from a
rally on Thursday which sent it to a seven-week high of $1.4248.
It fell to near session lows of around $1.4158 after the Italian
bond auction results.
"Although we're getting somewhere with EFSF, the Italian
auction shows the market is sending signals that the crisis
hasn't been solved by a long shot," said Stephen Gallo, head of
market analysis at Schneider FX.
The dollar index was up 0.15 percent after falling
some 1.6 percent, its biggest one-day fall since May 2009.
Analysts said with stocks looking to advance further, the
sell-off in the dollar is expected to continue.
Brent crude LCOc1 slipped to around $111.09, but prices
were on track to post a weekly gain.
Spot gold retreated from a one-month high of
$1,751.99 at $1,736.69 an ounce, down 0.4 percent from the
previous close. But it was still on course for a gain of around
6 percent from a week earlier, the biggest one-week rise in two
months, according to Reuters graphics.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)