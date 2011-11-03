LONDON Nov 3 Chaos over Greece's role in the
euro zone swept financial markets on Thursday with early losses
in stocks and the euro turning to hefty gains on hopes Athens
might ditch its referendum plans.
A surprise interest rate cut from the European Central Bank
added to the mix, boosting stocks and setting Wall Street up for
more gains.
It added to comments from U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Wednesday, who tried to soothe market tensions by promising to
do more if necessary to boost the U.S. economy.
The ECB, meeting for the first time under new president
Mario Draghi, cut rates by 25 basis points.
Speculation, meanwhile, that Prime Minister George
Papandreou would resign was widespread, a move that would mean a
new government and a reversal of plans for a plebiscite that
could lead to a disorderly default by Greece on its bonds.
The threat of a Greek default and exit from the euro hung
over a meeting of G20 leaders after France and Germany made it
clear that Athens must decide urgently whether it wants to stay
in the 12-year-old currency bloc.
The prospect that Greece might dump the referendum idea and
the ECB move lifted stocks.
World stocks as measured by MSCI were up 0.4
percent after earlier being sharply lower.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 soared 2.2 percent
after initially losing around 1 percent.
"People are thinking Papandreou's government falls and
therefore the referendum is postponed, but it's obviously
wishful thinking because it doesn't fix any issues," said one
trader at a European investment bank.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
For investors, the referendum has raised the spectre of a
disorderly default on Greek debt with the real threat being a
spillover into other countries, notably Italy.
"There is massive uncertainty. Is Greece going to come out
of the euro?" said Andrea Williams. who manages $2.1 billion in
assets for Royal London Asset Management.
"We are trying to avoid exposure to domestic Europe, we were
concerned about European growth anyway, but now it is going to
be absolutely dreadful. We are trying to avoid anything with
over-exposure to Italy and Spain."
The euro recovered earlier losses, but was considered
vulnerable as a result of the uncertainty about Greece remaining
in the bloc.
It was at $1.37 , off its highs but above its low of
$1.3656.
The premiums investors have to pay to hold Italian and French
10-year government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to
their highest in the euro era.
