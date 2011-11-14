* Stocks, euro fall, Wall Street set to open lower

By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent

LONDON, Nov 14 The appointments of technocratic leaders in euro zone debt hot spots Italy and Greece failed to assuage fears about the euro zone crisis on Monday, sending stocks and the euro lower.

Wall Street also looked set to join in with losses at the open.

Financial markets generally greeted the arrival of respected economists at the head of Italy and Greece with cautious optimism, but doubts persisted on what action would follow in the two highly-indebted states. So investors sold off early gains in equities and the single currency.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government with the task of restoring market confidence in the euro zone's third-largest economy, whose debt burden is too big for the bloc to bail out.

Meanwhile in Greece, Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank vice-president, has been sworn in as prime minister and is under pressure to implement radical reforms.

"We have now got two strong characters who are prepared to put public interest ahead of personal interest and they have a lot of goodwill to start with. The challenge for them now is to implement the fiscal austerity and budget reforms," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.

A closely-watched auction of Italian 5-year bonds was covered 1.49 times, meaning there were buyers. But the gross yield rose to 6.29 percent from 5.32 percent a month ago.

"(T)here's no getting away from the long-term view that this is a significant rise in yields for an Italian five-year auction," said Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

Italy galloped into the euro zone debt storm last week when its 10-year bond yield rose well above 7 percent, the level at which other countries have had to seek bailouts.

That bond was yielding around 6.65 percent on Monday, although it was rising as optimism across markets dissipated.

STOCKS WEAK

World stocks as measured by MSCI were a quarter of a percent lower, more than 7 percent down for 2011.

In Europe, shares fell back from the previous session's sharp rally. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1 percent percent after rising 2.2 percent on Friday on political progress in Italy.

Banks, many of which are highly exposed to Italy and Greece and have suffered this year on the region's debt crisis, were down 1.5 percent after earlier steaming ahead around 1 percent.

The euro fell against the dollar on Monday as initial optimism about prospects of the new governments in Italy and Greece waned.

The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.3653, which may not bode well for gains ahead.

"When you have good news and the euro doesn't rally, you're probably going to be headed lower over the week ... I'd say you're selling into rallies," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura in London. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and William James; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)