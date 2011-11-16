* Euro zone government bonds under pressure
LONDON, Nov 16 Europe's government debt market
was hit again on Wednesday, with Italy's borrowing costs above
the 7 percent level widely viewed as unsustainable despite the
European Central Bank buying up its bonds.
Equity markets fell and Wall Street looked set to open
lower. The euro itself hit a one-month low against both the
dollar and the Japanese yen before recovering a bit on the ECB's
intervention.
Italian 10-year bond yields were at 7.18
percent, the level generally seen as requiring an outside
bailout.
Contagion has spread. Yields on core euro zone bonds issued
by France, the Netherlands and Austria also rose as investors
fretted about the ability of euro zone policymakers to end the
crisis.
Euro-dollar cross currency swaps widened, a
move that in the past has past has indicated that European banks
are having difficulty raising dollar funding.
Traders said the ECB had bought Italian and Spanish debt,
but an initial boost was wearing out. The central banks was
"heavily in on Italy and Spain, 2-10 years," one bond trader
said.
Contagion from the weakest debt-ridden euro zone economies
such as Greece into bigger ones such as Italy, Spain and even
France is now the dominant fear for global investors.
It is no pandemic yet, but yields -- how much it costs
governments to borrow on financial markets -- have been rising
sharply almost across the board, with France now firmly in the
firing line, suggesting the steps taken by policymakers and
governments to contain the crisis have been nowhere near enough.
Investors question the ability of debt-ridden euro zone
countries such as Italy to do what it takes to reverse their
economic decline and the long-term willingness of the European
Central Bank to act forcefully enough to end the crisis.
Up to now, it has bought bonds intermittently and only in
sufficient size to stem sharp sell-offs.
"The pressure is on the ECB. There are more calls on the ECB
to step in more broadly to be a lender of last resort. It is not
yet prepared to do these things. That's why the market will
remain fragile," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at
Commerzbank.
Attention is turning to France, one of the euro zone's
"core" economies, but with a large debt to GDP ratio. Yields on
French 10-year bonds rose to 3.73 percent, having traded around
2.5 percent only two months ago.
If France succumbed, the entire euro project would be in
peril.
French yields are way below crisis levels but still around 2
percentage points higher than German equivalents, a euro era
record.
"We now have to ask ourselves: what if a state goes
bankrupt? What if a state gets out of the euro zone?" said
Bertrand Lamielle, head of asset management at Paris-based
B*Capital.
WEAKER EURO
World shares were generally lower with the MSCI all-country
world index off a half a percent.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down a quarter
of a percent.
"This market is not about macro or micro data, it's all
about sovereign bond yields. The apostles of the value style
have been saying for 18 months: 'stocks are cheap'. They look
cheap indeed, but the focus is elsewhere," Lamielle said.
The macroeconomic picture, framed by the debt crisis, is not
robust. Data on Tuesday showed the economy of the 17-nation euro
zone barely grew in the third quarter. ECB President Mario
Draghi has predicted the currency bloc will be in a mild
recession by the end of the year.
The euro slipped to a fresh one-month low against the dollar
and the yen.
The common currency fell as far as $1.3437, its
lowest level in more than a month, after the French bond yield
spread over benchmark German bunds hit its euro-era high.
It was later flat on the day at $1.348.
"While it is clear that the data in the U.S. is improving,
European concerns far outweigh (that) at present," said David
Scutt, a trader at Arab Bank Australia in Sydney.
"Markets are clearly expecting a circuit breaker to
alleviate pressure on periphery bond yields. If no announcement
is forthcoming in the days ahead, one suspects that the
situation could unravel fairly quickly."
