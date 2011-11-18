* European stocks gain on hopes ECB might lend to IMF
* Euro rises vs dlr but vulnerable to renewed pressure
* MSCI world equity index down 0.1 percent
* Spanish, Italian yields dip, still near-unsustainable
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 18 The euro rose and European
shares reversed losses on Friday on reports that the European
Central bank may start lending funds to the IMF to help
struggling euro zone countries.
World stocks, however, dipped to near four-week lows,
reflecting the fragile sentiment in the market with investors
still worried that European policymakers are not acting urgently
enough to resolve the debt crisis.
Adding to the growing sense that quick action is needed, ECB
President Mario Draghi told euro zone governments to act swiftly
to get their beefed-up rescue fund into gear, expressing
exasperation at a lack of progress so far.
The fund is supposed to take over from the central bank the
buying of bonds to support struggling euro zone economies, but
efforts to boost its firepower have been snarled up by wrangling
between Germany and France on the best way to do it.
The ECB intervened in the bond market a day after Spain's
borrowing costs at a sale of 10-year debt soared to their
highest in the euro's history, as the crisis now entering its
third year increasingly threatens Europe's bigger economies.
Italian and Spanish government debt yields fell, but they
held close to unsustainable levels as contagion fears and money
market stress raised the pressure for policymaker action.
The euro was last up 1 percent against the dollar at 1.3600
, extending earlier gains on speculation that the ECB,
which has so far refused to be the lender of last resort, would
be willing to go through the IMF to help struggling countries.
Officials told Reuters on Thursday that euro zone and
International Monetary Fund officials have discussed the idea of
the ECB lending to the IMF, to provide the fund with sufficient
resources for bailing out even the biggest euro zone sovereigns.
"There are stories circulating about the ECB going via the
IMF to lend money to countries that need help," said Tom
Levinson, FX strategist at ING. "The ECB would have to be
involved in any potential solution for it to be credible so I
would expect that to give the euro a bit of a lift.
"Whether it will persist or not is highly debatable. This is
a knee-jerk euro reaction and I think it will struggle to hold
around this level. Negative headlines will remain in the
ascendancy for the next few weeks."
DANGEROUS PHASE
European stocks were last 0.2 percent up but the
pan-regional index was still on course to end the week down.
The banking sector also reversed losses, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index up by a similar amount. It has
lost more than 36 percent in 2011, as banks take writedowns on
exposure to euro zone peripheral debt.
"The focus has very much moved towards the core of Europe,
away from the periphery. Italy's in question. France is in
question," Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie, said.
"It really has pushed the sovereign crisis into a much more
dangerous phase. You should have some kind of overweight in
defensives, and avoid financials."
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.1,
near its lowest levels since Oct. 20 and falling for a fourth
consecutive day.
Investors remained on edge given signs that the crisis was
spilling over to money markets, with banks refraining from
lending, causing liquidity to seize up.
Euro/dollar three-month cross-currency basis swaps
, the premium banks pay to swap euros for
dollars, was at -134 basis points, the most since the 2008
financial crisis.
Other safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and the
yen outperformed the dollar. The greenback hit a 2-1/2
week low against the yen of 76.68 and fell 1 percent
against the Swiss franc to 0.9116.
"Generally safe havens are doing very well at the moment and
once you've filled up your exposure on dollars, the yen is the
next one in line irrespective of whether you might be worried
about intervention," said Adam Myers, senior FX strategist at
Credit Agricole in London.
Brent crude oil rose more than a dollar to over $109 a
barrel, helped by a weaker dollar, after posting steep losses in
the previous session, but analysts and traders said the risk
remained to the downside given the economic weakness in Europe.
Brent crude was last up 1.3 percent at $109.62 a
barrel, after closing down $3.66 in the previous session. U.S.
crude oil futures were up 1.1 percent at $99.93.
(Additional reporting by Brian Gorman and Nia Williams; Editing
by Catherine Evans, John Stonestreet)