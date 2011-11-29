* European shares and euro rise after Italian auction
* Wall Street set for firm start
* Relief as Italy raises amount close to upper end of target
* Italian/German 10-yr spread tightens
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 29 The euro climbed and
European shares reversed earlier losses to gain for a third
straight day on Tuesday, relieved by Italy's success in selling
7.5 billion euros in bonds even if its cost of borrowing
continues to soar.
Europe's third-largest economy paid record yields of nearly
8 percent to sell three-year paper, a level that is likely to
see its debt burden spiral out of control if sustained over
time. It also sold a 10-year bond at a euro lifetime high of
7.56 percent, up from 6.06 percent at the end of October.
But the amount sold was close to the upper end of its target
ahead of the sale, easing nerves among investors who had been
worried by the prospect of limited demand or yields sharply
higher than market levels.
"All in all ... not bad at all," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities. "They sold what they wanted
to sell, and most importantly ... the actual average yield
levels were all lower than market levels. Great relief, it's all
done."
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a firm start on Wall
Street, building on sharp gains made on Monday. Futures for the
S&P 500 were up 0.6 percent, Dow Jones futures
were up 0.5 percent while Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.3
percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 and was up 0.4 percent at
944.79 while the euro was up 0.3 percent against the
dollar to $1.3345.
The Italian/German 10-year government bond yield spread
tightened to 515 basis points from intra-day highs of 523 bps,
while German Bund futures fell to session lows of
133.38 after the Italian bond results were published.
Despite the latest bounce in stocks and the euro, sentiment
was fragile towards euro zone assets with a report that Standard
& Poor's could cut France's triple-A rating outlook to negative
within days bringing the focus back to how the debt crisis
threatens to ensnare larger economies.
Finance ministers are set to agree details on Tuesday on how
to bolster the European Financial Stability Facility bailout
fund in a bid to stem contagion in bond markets.
Officials say Germany and France are working on proposals
for a more rapid fiscal integration in Europe ahead of an EU
summit on Dec. 9, but Berlin is resisting pressure for the
European Central Bank to take a more aggressive role in battling
the crisis.
Analysts say without a more permanent wealth transfer
mechanism the market is likely to be left disappointed by talk
of a greater fiscal union, especially if the stance of the ECB
remains unaltered. That could see the euro and riskier
currencies under renewed downward pressure.
"The bounce has not been that big so far so we might see a
bit more short covering but I am still bearish on euro/dollar
because I think the euro zone situation is still clearly very
serious," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at Deutsche
Bank.
Tension in euro zone money markets and banks' reluctance to
lend to each other has also grown. This is likely to see
investors cut exposure to the euro zone and seek safer
alternatives like dollar assets.
Reflecting global market strains, the Bank of Japan supplied
dollars in market operations for the fourth time this month on
Tuesday, providing $100 million in an operation maturing in
three months and $1 million maturing in a week.
Euro zone banks' demand for ECB weekly funding hit a new
two-year high, data on Tuesday showed. The ECB also failed to
attract the 203.5 billion euros from banks needed to offset its
euro zone government bond purchases, managing to draw just over
194 billion..
Still, the relatively smooth passage of the Italian bond
auction saw oil push above $110 a barrel. Brent crude futures
were up $1.29 to $110.29 a barrel, and U.S. crude
was up 81 cents to $99.02 a barrel.
