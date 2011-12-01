LONDON Dec 1 World stocks and the euro
started the final month of the year on a positive note on
Thursday as a Spanish debt sale saw good demand and a liquidity
move by major central banks raised hopes policymakers would take
more steps to tackle the crisis.
Spain's government bond yields fell following the auction, a
day after the world's six major central banks said they would
lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines, and arrange
bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.
Investor focus has now moved to a key European meeting on
Dec 9 to see whether euro zone policymakers will follow through
with measures to solve the debt crisis.
Poland's Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, whose country
holds the rotating European Union presidency, said on Wednesday
EU finance ministers expect the ECB to step in forcefully to
calm bond markets if leaders agree to move towards fiscal union
then.
But caution ahead of the summit was enough to keep top-rated
German government bonds supported and weigh on some equity
indexes.
"As is the case so often these days, the focus probably was
to just get the job done. In that respect the auction was
successful," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at
Commerzbank.
"However, looking at the yields we do not expect the auction
to prop up sentiment. Without a game-changing solution, all
small steps in the right direction will probably rather get used
to offload peripheral bonds."
MSCI world equity index rose 0.6 percent,
gaining for four consecutive sessions, to a two-week high. The
index is still down around 8.6 percent since January.
European stocks slipped a quarter percent while
emerging stocks gained 3 percent. U.S. stock futures
fell 0.3 percent, pointing to a weaker open on Wall
Street later.
"There's relief with the coordinated bank action, but people
are now asking why have they done it. You can trade into it, but
you will probably sell out of it," said Justin Urquhart Stewart,
director at Seven Investment Management.
"That sort of enthusiasm just shows how much pent-up
frustration there is. There's a huge amount of value there, if
you're a bit more confident. But we would also have to see a
follow-through (action on the euro zone debt crisis) at the EU
meeting next week."
U.S. crude oil added 0.3 percent to $100.64 a barrel.
The dollar was steady against a basket of major
currencies while the euro gained 0.3 percent to $1.3486.
"The auction went well, adding support to the euro and
adding to yesterday's short-covering rally," said Stephen Gallo,
head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange.
"Expectations are crystalising that the summit will be make
or break time for the euro zone."
Bund futures rose 11 ticks.
Spain sold a maximum target of 3.75 billion euros of
government bonds and saw some significantly improved bid/cover
ratios compared with previous actions after its yields in the
secondary market moved away from record highs in the past week.
Its borrowing costs at the auction were still the highest in
14 years.
The 10-year Spanish/German
government bond yield spread narrowed to 383 basis points
compared to 393 bps before the auction. The equivalent Italian
spread tightened by the same amount to 465 bps.
The three-month euro/dollar cross currency swap spread
-- a key gauge of interbank funding stress --
fell further to 122 basis points.
The swap spread reached a three-year high of 167 basis
points before the central bank move as European banks starved of
dollar funding from U.S. counterparts rushed to procure dollars
in the FX swap market.
(Editing by Anna Willard)