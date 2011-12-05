LONDON Dec 5 Confidence that European
leaders will come up with a credible plan to lead the region out
of its debt crisis at a crucial summit this week lifted world
stocks and boosted the price of troubled euro zone bonds on
Monday.
The positive mood in Europe looks set to add to the glow
from last week's U.S. jobs data with stock index futures
pointing to a higher open for equities on Wall Street.
"The U.S. economy has been resilient to market turmoil of
recent months but remains vulnerable to a deterioration in
Europe," Julia Coronado, BNP Paribas North America chief
economist, said in a note.
Market sentiment was given an early boost after Italy
unveiled a 30-billion-euro package of austerity steps
, and the Irish government too said it would do
the something similar in a new budget to be announced later in
the day.
The positive mood drove Italian bond yields further below
the worrying 7 percent level at which they are seen as
unsustainable and the cost of insuring Italian debt against
default also fell.
The poor state of the euro zone's economy, however, was
underlined by business surveys suggesting there will be a steep
economic contraction in the current quarter.
Despite this, retail sales data for October were better than
expected.
European stocks were slightly higher with the FTSEurofirst
300 gaining just under 1 percent, building on last
week's biggest weekly gain since late 2008.
Shares in financial institutions led the gains with the main
euro zone banking index now up 23 percent from its lows in late
November.
CRUCIAL WEEK LOOMS
The week ahead features a series of high profile meeting
among European leaders seen as crucial to the future of the
17-nation euro zone.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel met in Paris ahead of a key European Union summit
later in the week to iron out their differences on how to
centralise control of euro zone budgets to resolve the region's
debt crisis.
The two leaders are expected to outline joint proposals for
more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they
want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.
An agreement could pave the way for an accelerated
implementation of the euro zone's rescue scheme to help ensure
debt-ridden countries have a vehicle to tap for funds while
encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks
off a visit to the region in Germany, where he will meet
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and government
officials.
In a further sign Europe is making progress, four sources
told Reuters Germany is prepared to soften language in the euro
zone's permanent bailout mechanism compelling bondholders to
accept losses in exchange for much stricter budget rules.
VOLATILITY EASES
World stocks as measured by MSCI were up
about 1.2 percent. Earlier Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.6
percent.
The euro, which gained 0.8 percent last week, was up
slightly at $1.344. The currency stood about 1.4 percent
above its seven-week low of $1.3213 hit late last month.
"The market wants to see some kind of concrete agreement
before investors are prepared to liquidate short positions,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"I see the euro trading sideways for now. We may need to see
negative news that there won't be any fresh agreement for it to
test last week's lows".
On fixed income markets, Italian government bond yields fell
across the curve on Monday, and the price of insuring against a
default was also lower after the country's austerity measures.
Short-dated Italian bond yields were down more than 80 basis
points and 10-year yields were 49 basis points
lower at 6.25 percent, well below the 7 percent level that
triggered such concern in November.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer and Hideyuki Sano.
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)