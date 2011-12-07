(Corrects first paragraph to show summit on Friday)
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON Dec 7 Growing optimism that euro
zone leaders are on track to produce a confidence-boosting
package of measures to solve the debt crisis at Friday's summit
lifted risk appetite on Wednesday, with the euro and global
equity markets posting gains.
EU officials are reported to be working on a last-minute
proposal to raise the combined lending limit of the EFSF rescue
fund and the permanent structure that will replace it, the ESM.
The latter fund was due to be launched in 2013 but efforts are
said to underway to bring that forward by a year.
"Investors are pinning a lot on this summit. Those hopes
that Europe will be able to piece a deal together are still
growing," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
The MSCI world equity index, which ended a
recent rally to dip on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's told 15
euro zone member nations it may cut their debt ratings, was
slightly firmer.
The optimism also saw European shares resume their recent
rally with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares up 1 percent, adding to gains of more than 11 percent
since late November.
The euro edged higher versus the dollar, holding above a
one-week low hit the previous session, on the cautious optimism
over the outcome at the leaders summit later this week.
Gains were capped, however, by concerns that policymakers
could disappoint markets yet again and the limited scope of the
euro's bounce suggested investors were wary about its outlook.
"The market has again and again bought into the idea of a
comprehensive and convincing solution from policymakers so there
is potential for some short-term upward movement in the euro
today," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency research at
Commerzbank.
"Some people are also preparing for the ECB to announce
something more drastic," he said.
In European bond market demand for core German government
debt eased ahead of an auction of new five-year paper, with
investors wary after a debt sale two-weeks ago failed to get
enough bids to cover the amount offered.
After the world's central banks weighed in with fresh dollar
liquidity last week, the ECB's 7-day dollar tender will give the
latest indication of funding stress for Europe's banks.
The Bank of England starts its final two-day rate-setting
meeting of the year amid signs inflationary pressures are
easing.
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said retail inflation
grew at its slowest pace for a year in November, held back by
supermarket discounts at the start of the crucial Christmas
shopping period..
Attention is also switching to the ECB policy meeting on
Thursday where expectations of an interest rate cut have risen
after statistics agency Eurostat confirmed estimates pointing to
weakening growth.
In commodity markets Brent crude rose above $111 a barrel
after the euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar on the hopes
of a credible solution to the euro zones problems.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Atul Prakash)