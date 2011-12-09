LONDON Dec 9 Extremely volatile trade on European stock and currency markets on Friday reflected doubts about the outcome of a crunch EU summit after leaders agreed stricter budget rules but made little other progress in the first round of meetings overnight.

After 10 hours of talks among the EU's 27 member nations, all 17 euro zone countries and six others that aspire to join the group resolved to negotiate a new agreement alongside the EU treaty, with a tougher deficit and debt regime to insulate the euro zone against the debt crisis.

The split that left Britain out of that deal - and signs of a lack of progress on immediate measures to ease pressure on government bond markets - unnerved investors to send the single currency and stocks initially lower.

But sentiment soon turned more positive, with dealers pointing to the fact that long and drawn-out treaty ratification had been avoided as well as to buying of Italian bonds on the market by the European Central Bank.

"Fiscal discipline can't be achieved overnight and in the meantime, credit contraction will intensify, so the most urgent task for policymakers is to ensure decisive measures are taken to put a firm cap on bond yields and relieve funding pressures," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.

"The headlines stepped up more pressure on the European Central Bank to expand its bond purchases and to have common euro zone bonds as these are the only ways to contain the debt crisis from falling into a negative spiral," he said.

Shorter-dated Italian government bond yields fell from earlier highs, with two-year yields 6 basis points lower on the day as traders said the ECB had moved in.

At the heart of markets' concerns are worries that there is no sign of a deal that would allow the ECB to intervene more heavily to quell the crisis. The bank's President Mario Draghi knocked back talk of a number of possible mechanisms for allowing it or its euro zone national central banks to do so at the ECB's monthly post-rate decision news conference on Thursday.

The euro was down about 0.1 percent at around $1.3330 near levels seen earlier in Asia.

Britain's pound stayed close to a one-month high versus the single currency, with a choppy morning session seen reflecting uncertainty over the outcome of the summit.

Europe's key stock index, the FTSEurofirst 300, was up 1.4 percent and most of major markets gained. But the widely watched MSCI world equity index was still down around 0.4 percent.

Europe's main banking sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 , was higher despite ratings agency Moody's downgrading BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, and Credit Agricole, saying their creditworthiness was being hurt by the fragile operating environment.

In a further sign that Europe's debt crisis is undermining global growth, China said its annual inflation rate fell to 4.2 percent last month, while the November producer price index tumbled to 2.7 percent from October's 5 percent rise, raising expectations of more easing to combat deteriorating growth.