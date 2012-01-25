* Greek debt worries hit risk appetite
* European shares hit by tech sector fall
* Fed policy statement eyed
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 25 Concern over how Greece's
debt talks will develop trumped any appetite for riskier assets
on Wednesday, despite good economic data from Germany and a
widely held view that the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to signal
an extended period of ultra-low rates.
The euro and European stocks fell, while U.S. stock index
futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street, even after
technology giant Apple Inc's strong quarterly profit
figures.
Growing worries the European Central Bank may have to write
down its holdings of Greek debt as part of a deal to restructure
the country's mountain of debt and unlock the funds needed to
avoid a messy default hurt the euro and lifted safe-haven German
government bond prices while also pushing up Italian yields.
"Uncertainty over the Greek debt talks and disappointment
that there has still been no deal is spoiling the party for the
euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency
strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde added to Greek debt concerns by saying public sector
creditors may need to participate in the restructuring if bond
losses negotiated with the private sector are not enough to make
Athens' debt sustainable.
The fear is that any increase in the costs borne by the ECB
to reach a deal with Greece will cut the funds available to help
other indebted euro zone nations.
The Greek government said it hopes to complete talks on a
deal with its private creditors as early as this week, despite
euro finance ministers' rejection of an initial plan.
The debt concerns quickly extinguished modest demand for the
euro that followed the release of a widely watched German
business sentiment index that beat expectations and rose for the
third month in a row in January, suggesting Europe's largest
economy may avoid a recession.
"The widely spread fear that the euro zone's biggest economy
could now also be caught by the crisis virus has been soothed,"
said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING in Brussels.
The euro fell back under $1.30 against the U.S.
dollar to be down around 0.5 percent at about $1.2945 and
further away from Tuesday's three-week high of $1.3063.
Recession fears elsewhere in the euro zone region gained
some traction when Britain reported its economy had contracted
more than expected in the final three months of 2011, as factory
and utilities output slumped. Four out of the UK's top five
export markets are in the euro zone.
TELECOMS HIT SHARES
Share market reaction to the economic data was muted with
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falling 0.8
percent to 1,036.33, weighed down by the technology sector
despite Apple's strong earnings late on Tuesday.
The tech sector weakness was due to a 14 percent fall in the
share price of world No.1 mobile gear maker Ericsson
after it reported that profits had halved in the fourth quarter
as the global economic slowdown hit demand for new equipment.
The STOXX Europe Technology index was down 2.6
percent.
German manufacturing conglomerate Siemens also
saw its shares fall for a second successive day, down 4.9
percent, after reporting weak results as the euro zone crisis
takes its toll on consumer demand.
FED RATE OUTLOOK AWAITED
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against six other key currencies, hovered near a three-week low
just below 80 ahead of a statement expected from the Federal
Reserve's key policy making committee later on Wednesday.
The Fed is expected to leave its key interest rates
unchanged but is due to release a new long-term interest-rate
projection that could signal an extended period of ultra-low
interest rates at the end of its first meeting of 2012 later on
Wednesday.
Recent gains in global stocks and the euro, despite
inconclusive talks over a bailout for Greece, combined with the
outlook for a prolonged period of low U.S. interest rates, may
strengthen downward pressure on the dollar.
"The risk is the Fed could be more dovish than what the
market is expecting, in which case you might see the dollar pull
back," Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura said.
In Asia the yen fell but the Nikkei index gained after
Japan reported its first trade deficit in over 30 years, which
prompted investors to pare back on long positions in the
Japanese currency.
The rally in Japan and in Australia helped offset weakness
in Europe to leave the MSCI world equity index
little changed at around 314.50.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine
Evans/Anna Willard)