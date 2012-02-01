* Global manufacturing surveys lift shares
* U.S. jobs report dents some enthusiasm
* Euro edges higher but debt fears weigh
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 1 Global stocks rose and the
euro recovered from week lows on Wednesday after official data
showed an unexpected expansion in China's powerful factories in
January and the first growth in German manufacturing in four
months.
U.S. equity markets look set to extend the gains, with stock
index futures pointing to a higher open even after the pace of
job creation by private employers slowed in January, according
to a report by payrolls processor ADP.
"The market is bullishly higher given the strong data from
China and Europe. ADP may have tempered some enthusiasm and set
up some trepidation for what Friday's (nonfarm) payroll report
might hold," Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia said.
The report puts the focus more firmly on the U.S. January
ISM Manufacturing index, which will be scrutinised for any sign
of a loss of momentum in the U.S. economy.
Overall the manufacturing surveys remain relatively grim,
with crumbling demand in Europe holding back more buoyant
economies in Asia.
But some of the key numbers were better than feared, and
that positive combined with hopes that Greece is edging towards
a comprehensive deal on restructuring its debt to ease markets'
nerves at least momentarily.
China's official purchasing managers' index showed the
factory sector expanded slightly in January and the separate
indicator from bank HSBC contracted the least in three months.
While euro zone manufacturing activity declined for a sixth
straight month in January, there was a slight upturn in Germany
which failed to offset a prolonged contraction in the bloc's
smaller economies.
Britain's manufacturing sector also surprisingly returned to
growth in January as companies cranked up production, stirring
hopes the country will skirt recession.
It all helped European shares gain 1.5 percent to
hit a six-month high of 1,053.05 points, adding to strong gains
of nearly 5 percent in January. Banks the best performing sector
with the euro zone bank index gained 3.9 percent.
"The core European numbers are more or less in expansionary
territory," said Peter Dixon, global equities economist at
Commerzbank.
"Germany continues to motor on and show a reasonable amount
of dynamism and that will drag France along and maybe Italy, but
it is not really going to help the likes of Greece that much and
Portugal and maybe Spain will struggle."
The MSCI world equity index, which has
enjoyed a strong start to the year, seeing a rise of nearly 6
percent in January, was up 0.6 percent at 318.51.
GREEK DEAL
Greece, mired in talks about a debt restructuring needed to
secure a second bailout package and avoid a messy default, saw a
record drop in production for January and a sharp decline in new
orders, which could lead to more job losses.
But investors are increasingly hopeful the debt talks will
conclude with a deal that eases fears of a chaotic default which
would ripple through the banking sector and debt markets.
Helped by resistance around the psychological 1.30 level
against the dollar, the euro erased early losses after
the PMI data, to be up about 0.7 percent to near $1.3170.
The dollar also fell to its lowest in three months against
the yen, sparking concerns the Japanese authorities may step in,
as traders adjusted positions to reflect the Federal Reserve's
pledge to keep interest rates near zero until late 2014, which
left the door open to more quantitative easing.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries have fallen sharply since the Fed
statement, with the five-year note near levels not seen since at
least the 1960s.
Germany continued to see good demand for its debt despite
low yields, selling just over 4.0 billion euros of new 10-year
bonds at an average yield of 1.82 percent, down from 1.93
percent at a similar auction last month.
That reflects Bunds status as a safe haven
from the broader euro zone crisis although yields on riskier
10-year Italian debt broke below 6.0 percent to
around 5.8 percent.
Portuguese government bond yields also fell sharply after
good results at a T-bill auction and on optimism that a Greek
debt swap deal will be concluded this week.
In oil markets Brent crude rose above $112 a barrel,
gaining for a second straight session, on fears that tensions
between Iran and the West may escalate with U.S. lawmakers
mulling more sanctions on Tehran, while the China manufacturing
data also supported sentiment.
