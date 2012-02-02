* Euro dips on lack of progress in Greek talks
* U.S. shares seen opening flat after jobless claims
* Spanish debt auction fails to impress
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 2 The euro dipped but shares
held onto recent gains on Thursday as investors weighed concerns
about the absence of a deal to bail out Greece with optimism
over signs of fragile economic growth.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a flat open on Wall
Street, after weekly U.S. jobless claims data came in slightly
lower than expected at 367,000 ahead of the key nonfarm payrolls
report due Friday.
"It's not surprising to see a flat day today, considering
the run we've had and that no-one is willing to take a bet
before payrolls," said Rick Fier, vice president at Conifer
Securities in New York.
The dollar was also barely changed after the claims data to
be up 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies at
79.05.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will give a testimony
on the state of the U.S. economy later in the session and market
players will watch for any signs the central bank may be edging
closer to another round of quantitative easing.
WAITING FOR GREECE
But it was lack of progress on Greece that held much of the
market back from following through on Wednesday's sharp rally
which was driven by hopes the global economic outlook was not as
bleak as had been feared.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares,
which closed at a high not seen since early August on Wednesday
after positive manufacturing data from the U.S. and China, was
barely changed at 1,058.67 points.
Gains in the MSCI world equity index had
also stalled and it was up just 0.1 percent at 321.17, having
risen over seven percent for the year to date.
Talks between Greece and its foreign lenders over an
expected 130 billion euro ($171.5 billion) second bailout have
rumbled on without a definite resolution, with a deal needed if
the country is to meet bond redemptions due in March.
The euro fell to its day's low of $1.3089 when
Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker, said debt swap talks with
Greece were very difficult and recent steps to address the euro
zone debt crisis were insufficient.
Debt sales by Spain and France, which resulted in lower bond
yields, also fuelled worries about waning demand for euro zone
government debt.
Spain sold 4.56 billion euros of three-, four- and five-year
government bonds while France also sold nearly 8.0 billion euros
($10.56 billion) of debt, including a new 10-year bond with
lower average yields compared with the previous sales.
"A reasonable set of results but certainly not the humdinger
of an outcome as seen at the last two sets of auctions," said
Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.
Brent crude oil inched higher on Thursday, but retreated
from early gains, as a large build-up of oil stocks in top
consumer the United States countered upbeat economic data
globally.
But U.S. crude, also known as WTI, fell to its lowest in six
weeks on inventory data and expectations of plentiful flows into
a key U.S. refining hub.
U.S. gold and copper futures both fell as a rise in the
dollar prompted metal investors to lock in recent profits ahead
of the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
(Additional reporting Nia Williams in London and Ryan
Vlastelica in New York; editing by Anna Willard)