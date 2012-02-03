LONDON Feb 3 A surge in U.S. jobs growth
in January and a big drop in the unemployment sent U.S. stock
index futures higher on Friday, while the 30-year Treasury bond
price fell over two points and the dollar gained against the
yen.
Nonfarm payrolls jumped 243,000, the Labor Department said,
the most since April and well ahead of economists' expectations
for a gain of 150,000.
"It was ... the strongest report that we've seen in quite
some time," Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New
York, said.
"We're almost at the place where we need to be to reabsorb
the nine million people who lost their jobs during the Great
Recession. This pushes the bar even higher for payrolls for the
rest of this year."
S&P 500 futures and the Dow Jones industrial average
futures added around one percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures
rose 0.85 percent.
Global stock markets, which were flat on the
day ahead of the data, jumped 0.3 percent to 322.79.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at
76.48 yen. Against a basket of currencies basket it
dipped 0.2 percent at 78.84.
U.S. Treasuries fell after data with the benchmark 10-year
notes down 27/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent, up
from 1.83 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds
fell over two points in price to yield 3.11 percent,
up from 3.01 percent.