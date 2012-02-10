* European shares fall, bank stocks drop
* Euro off 2-month highs, oil halts 8-day rally
* Greek coalition party says will not vote for rescue deal
* U.S. stock futures indicate weak start to Wall Street
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 10 Stocks and the euro fell
while safe-haven government bonds rose on Friday as final
approval for a long-awaited Greek debt deal remained elusive,
with fresh political wrangling injecting more uncertainty and
keeping alive the risk of a messy default.
The leader of a far-right party in Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos' coalition government, George Karatzaferis, said he
could not vote in favour of a 130-billion-euro bailout agreement
Greece needs to avoid going bankrupt.
Although his party has only 15 deputies out of 300, his
comments drove nervous investors to sell stocks and the euro
ahead of a parliamentary vote on the deal due on Sunday.
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers gave a lukewarm
response to an inter-party agreement from Athens on austerity
measures, and set more conditions for Greece to secure a second
bailout needed to ensure it can meet debt repayments next month.
That left the Greek rescue deal in limbo ahead of the
weekend and tempered some of the enthusiasm seen in financial
markets on Thursday after Greek political leaders clinched an
agreement on austerity after weeks of talks.
"Markets seem to have had enough of it for now," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "It may just be kicking
the can down the road again as debt is in unsustainable
territory and whether they (Greece) can deliver something long
lasting is another question."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.9 percent at 1,063.96 points. The STOXX Europe 600
Banking Index, which is exposed to the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, slid 2.3 percent.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a weak start on Wall Street.
Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the
Nasdaq 100 all down by 0.6 to 0.8 percent. A survey of
U.S. consumer sentiment will be eyed by investors.
Earlier, Asian stocks also lost ground, leaving global
stocks as measured by the MSCI index down 0.8
percent at 325.34.
Despite the drop, the index is up more than 20 percent from
its October trough as low interest rates from major central
banks and a huge cash injection by the European Central Bank
fuelled a rally in stocks, commodities and higher-yielding
currencies.
The euro was 0.6 percent lower against the dollar at
$1.3200, pulling back from a two-month high of $1.3322 reached
on Thursday.
"With some event risk still very much out there, people may
not be willing to keep sizeable risky positions ahead of this
weekend's Greek parliamentary vote," Valentin Marinov, currency
strategist at Citi.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
The Greek plan agreed by Athens has fallen short of targets
needed to bring its debt down to a more sustainable footing.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup, set three
conditions, saying the Greek parliament must ratify the package
when it meets on Sunday with a further 325 million euros of
spending cuts needed to be put in place by next Wednesday, after
which euro zone finance ministers would meet again.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greek political leaders
are loath to accept tough measures with rising social unrest and
mounting unemployment compounding the country's woes.
Concerns about the implications of a Greek debt
restructuring for Portugal will also keep investors cautious.
Growth-linked currencies like the Australian dollar
and commodities like copper and oil eased as
investors cut exposure to riskier assets and preferred the
safety of U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
March Bund futures were one full point higher at
138.42 with 10-year yields 9 basis points lower at
1.93 percent after pushing to their highest levels this year at
2.05 percent on Thursday.
Risk appetite was also crimped after China's trade activity
fell in January by the most since the depths of the financial
crisis, raising concerns about the resilience of domestic demand
that has shielded the world's second largest economy as exports
have slackened.
(additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Kirsten Donovan;
Editing by Catherine Evans)