* Euro hovers near 10-week highs vs dollar
* Shares open firmer after recent losses
* Risk rally teeters as ECB tender nears
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 24 The euro traded near
10-week high against the dollar and shares edged up as markets
weighed the impact of rising oil prices on growth against signs
of strength in the U.S. and German economies.
With worries over implementation of the Greek debt deal
dominating the backdrop, investors are gearing up for a second
three-year financing operation by the European Central Bank on
Feb 29, which is expected to inject nearly half a trillion euros
into banks.
"We also think it is because the speed and consistency of
the rise in risk assets in recent months, which returned the S&P
500 to its 2011 peak, have led many to wonder if risk is due for
a pause," Barclays Capital analysts said in a note.
Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the
U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but gains stalled as
prices approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse
of Lehman Brothers.
European shares, which fell for a third straight session on
Thursday, opened up about 0.4 percent at 1079.69 points, while
the MSCI world equity index was up 0.3 percent
after a positive session in Asia.
The euro on Friday was barely changed from late New York
levels at $1.3378, after rallying 1 percent to 10-week highs
around $1.3385 following data showing German business sentiment
had improved.
The U.S. dollar rose to a fresh 7-1/2-month peak against the
yen as the Japanese currency stayed under pressure from
the Bank of Japan's easing earlier this month.
