* Risk assets gain as Greek debt fears recede
* Banks help lift European shares 1.3 pct
* Euro rises 0.75 pct; ECB seen keeping rates on hold
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 8 The euro and share markets
staged big gains on Thursday as investors took heart from signs
that Greece would complete a much needed private debt swap to
avoid a chaotic default and that the U.S. economy would deliver
more upbeat news.
Wall Street was also set to open higher ahead of weekly
jobless claims data that are expected to confirm the strength
of the domestic labour market.
But investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of a
formal announcement on the Greek deal, as well as Friday's
keenly-watched U.S. jobs report, while central banks are being
closely monitored for signs they will keep promoting growth.
"This (Greece) has been the game of anticipation. I think
it's likely to remain volatile but overall ... we would be
expecting more upside potential moving into next week," Luca
Solca, global head of European research at CA Cheuvreux, said.
The MSCI world equity index gained 0.8
percent to 326.61 after markets rose across Asia on the optimism
over a Greek deal, while better economic data lifted U.S.
markets on Wednesday.
The broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European
companies rose 1.3 percent to 1,072.31 with the banking sector
, which is most directly linked to Greece's debt worries
through its sovereign debt holdings, adding over 2 percent.
Equity markets are recovering swiftly from a sharp downturn
on Tuesday, when the MSCI world index saw its biggest one-day
fall of the year, as the easier liquidity provided by the
world's major central banks is put to work.
On Thursday the growing view that the Greek deal would get
done lifted assets from copper and gold to oil,
along with commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian
dollar, while the U.S. dollar took a back seat, although it rose
against the Japanese yen.
The euro and the dollar were both higher against the yen
after Japan's current account swung to a record deficit for the
first time in three years in January, driving some short-term
players to sell the Japanese currency.
The Greek deal and U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due on Friday, are
seen as a test of whether markets can build on the optimism of
recent months and overcome patchy growth figures that have
dented sentiment.
The euro was up 0.6 percent to $1.3220, its biggest
one-day gain in a week and well above a three-week low of
$1.3096 touched on Wednesday.
However, with most of the euro area, except Germany, on the
brink of recession, and the threat of debt contagion still
alive, gains are expected to be limited.
German government bonds fell on all the optimism with the
June futures contract down 26 ticks at 138.30. The more
buoyant mood helped bring down the return investors seek on
riskier government bonds, sending yields on 10-year Italian
government bonds down 14 basis points to 4.8
percent, and easing the equivalent Spanish yield
to 5.05 percent.
CENTRAL BANKS ON HOLD
Market attention is switching back onto monetary policy
settings after a U.S. report that the Federal Reserve is
considering a new approach to asset purchases, while rumours
surfaced during the Asian trading session that Chinese
authorities may be considering a rate cut.
The European Central Bank is expected to signal after its
monthly policy meeting that it has done its part in fighting the
euro zone crisis after pumping more than 1 trillion euros into
the banking system since the end of December.
"We don't expect any dramatic changes, but the inflation
forecast for 2013, currently at 1.5 percent, should be watched
closely," Derek Halpenny, European Head of Global Currency
Research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd said.
The Bank of England left its interest rates on hold at 0.5
percent, unchanged now for three years, and stayed with
February's decision to buy an extra 50 billion pounds ($79
billion) of government bonds.
Central banks in South Korea, New Zealand and Indonesia all
left key rates on hold at policy meetings on Thursday.
COMMODITIES FIRM
Oil gained a lift from the Greek debt deal hopes, with
prices for Brent crude staying above $124 a barrel also
supported by continuing fears of supply disruptions from Iran.
Front-month Brent gained over $1 to $125.35 a barrel
5.13. U.S. crude was up 56 cents at $106.72 a barrel.
Spot gold up 1.0 percent on the day at $1,701.85 an
ounce.
"Greece has certainly lent support to the euro, that in turn
has spurred commodities, especially the dollar-denominated
commodities to rally or certainly stabilise," said Tony
Machacek, an energy broker at Bache Commodities.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Chikako Mogi in Tokyo; editing by
Patrick Graham/Ruth Pitchford)