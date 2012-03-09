By Susan Fenton
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 The euro succumbed to
profit taking on Friday while shares were flat after Greece as
expected successfully closed a bond swap needed to avert an
unruly default, with market attention turning to focus on key
U.S. jobs data.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue chip shares
was up 0.1 percent at 1,076 by 0943 GMT, after Greece won strong
acceptance from private creditors for a bond swap that will ease
its massive debt burden and clear the way for a new bailout to
help it meet bond payments due later this month.
"In the near term, fears of a 'hard default'
should recede, assuming parliament votes in this legislation.
But Greece's political situation remains unstable," said Sarah
Hewin, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank.
The FTSEurofirst index is still down from a
seven-month high of 1,092 hit in late February.
Investors were betting that U.S. non-farm payrolls data for
February, due at 1330 GMT, would show a third consecutive month
of solid job gains. A strong figure could further dampen
expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The data was expected to show a net gain of 210,000 jobs
last month.
An unexpected rise in new U.S. weekly jobless claims on
Thursday was not enough to change perceptions that the labour
market is strengthening, a major catalyst for the current rally.
Investors, however, were becoming cautious as
weaker-than-expected jobs data could trigger a risk-off move
across markets, sending stocks into reverse.
Shares on Wall Street were set to open slightly lower
after rising on Thursday on expectations the Greek debt
restructuring would go ahead.
In Europe, shares of banks, the biggest holders of Greek
debt, were initially lifted by the Greek news, but then slipped
back with Germany's Commerzbank dipping 0.7 percent
and French bank Credit Agricole down 0.1 percent.
Shares on the London Stock Exchange jumped 8 percent
after the bourse said it had agreed to take a majority stake in
clearing house LCH.Clea rnet.
Global stocks, as measured by the MSCI world equity index
, were up 0.2 percent, giving up some earlier
gains helped by rises in Asia, where stocks in Tokyo hit
a seven-month high.
Oil prices held above $125 a barrel, heading for their sixth
weekly gain in seven, supported by news of the Greek debt swap
deal and a sharp slowdown in China's inflation rate.
The euro was much more subdued as profit taking set in after
the currency gained nearly 1 percent against the dollar on
Thursday on optimism that Greece would secure its bond swap.
The single currency was down around 0.4 percent
against the dollar at $1.32122 in early European trade.
"We think the euro is quite vulnerable at these levels. We
saw a slight shift in tone from the ECB on Thursday. It is now
emphasising upside inflation risk while highlighting the
downside to growth risk," Ian Stannard, head of European FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley, said.
The European Central Bank delivered a surprise warning on
inflation on Thursday while at the same time lowering its growth
forecast for the currency bloc. That will make it even harder
for struggling economies like Greece to overcome their debt
problems.
The ECB also implied it would not continue its recent
support measures, which saw it inject funds into the banking
system to stave off a credit crunch, calling on governments and
banks to act to foster a full crisis recovery.
"There seems to be a trend developing among central banks
that they are taking a far more cautious approach to providing
unconventional support measures," said Stannard. "This more
cautious approach could start to weigh on the bigger global risk
appetite picture."
MIXED CHINA DATA
Greece's successful debt restructuring gave a boost to
Italian and Spanish bonds but analysts said poor euro zone
growth prospects and fears Portugal may also impose losses on
creditors was likely to limit the fall in yields.
Even after its bond swap, Greece carries massive debts with
no sign of growth to ease the burden.
Portuguese long-term debt underperformed, with 10-year
yields up 15 basis points at 14.21 percent.
While peripheral euro zone countries struggle, German
exports bounced back in January, adding to signs that Europe's
biggest economy is on a sound footing.
News that China's inflation rate had eased to a 20-month
low, giving Beijing room to further ease policy if needed,
lifted commodities.
Copper rose 0.8 percent to $8,395 a tonne on the
London Metal Exchange on hopes that possible further monetary
easing by China could spur demand from the world's biggest
copper consumer.
LME copper has risen more than 10 percent this year and
analysts say that unless Chinese demand perks up, the industrial
metal may struggle to hold on to, or extend gains.
Stannard at Morgan Stanley said separate data on
China factory output and retail sales, which also cooled more
than forecast in the first two months of this year, could be
more significant longer-term as it underscored the downside
risks to the world's No. 2 economy.
"Developments in China are having an impact. Australia's
trade deficit was driven by China," said Stannard.
"The mixed data from China suggests its rebalancing (towards
domestic consumption) is slowing down. Growth is relying on
investment rather than expanding consumption. That could leave
Europe exposed, if Germany's exports start to be affected."
Australia's trade account unexpectedly dived into the red in
January, data showed on Friday, as exports to China were hit,
although that looked to be mainly due to the Lunar new year
holiday.
The Australian dollar dipped on the data but later
bounced back on the China inflation data.
(Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard; Editing by Catherine
Evans)