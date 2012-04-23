* European economic and political risks hit shares
* Euro pulls away from two-week high, set to remain weak
* German bond yields hits fresh record lows
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 23 Fears of a Europe-wide
recession undermining political will to tackle the region's debt
crisis gripped financial markets on Monday, sending shares and
the single currency lower and driving demand for safe-haven
assets.
U.S. stocks were also poised to open lower on Wall Street.
The economic outlook for Europe was hurt by poor flash
Purchasing Manager's Indexes (PMIs) for April, which are a guide
to future activity. The reports for the euro zone, Germany and
France pointed to a much faster rate of economic contraction
across the debt-laden region than had been expected.
The gloomier view came as the Dutch government, a close ally
to Germany in calling for tougher austerity measures to fight
the crisis, was preparing to resign because of a crisis over
budget cuts, according to two broadcasters.
Investors were also absorbing the implications of the
victory in the first round of France's presidential poll of the
Socialist Francois Hollande, who has promised to renegotiate a
European budget pact.
"It's beginning to look like the perfect storm," said
Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG.
"If there is a Dutch election coming up soon it just adds to
the whole cocktail of worries for the market."
Voters in Greece also go to the polls on May 6, where the
only two major parties that back the EU/IMF bailout plan are
just ahead according to the latest polling.
The single currency dropped 0.35 percent to $1.3150,
down from a two-week high on Friday, and was expected to stay
under pressure before key debt auctions due later this week by
Italy and the Netherlands.
The French and Dutch developments overshadowed the weekend
agreement by the world's major economies to provide an
additional $430 billion in new crisis-fighting funds to protect
the global economy from Europe's problems.
EQUITIES TUMBLE
Europe's top shares were bearing the burnt of investors'
fears after a lower start on data from China showing factory
output in its economy was still contracting. The data also
suggested the downtrend may be over.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
fell 1.9 percent to 1026.27 points, having just posted its best
week in a month. Banks, which are exposed to Europe's
debt problems, were down 3 percent, led by Amsterdam-listed ING
Groep, which fell 7.5 percent.
April's PMI for the euro zone's dominant service sector fell
to 47.9 from 49.2 in March - a five-month low and below
forecasts in a Reuters poll of more than 40 economists which
projected a rise to 49.3.
But the impact of the data was increased by a separate PMI
for Germany which showed Europe's largest economy had seen its
export-oriented manufacturing sector shrink at the fastest pace
in nearly three years in April.
"They're all telling us that the (euro zone) economy has
lost a lot of momentum. It's not even true now to say this is a
problem of the periphery, because the core economies would
appear to be suffering too," said Peter Dixon, global equities
economist at Commerzbank.
The news sent safe-haven German government bond yields
to record lows of 1.584 percent, while yields on
the ultimate safety play, 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, fell 4
basis points to a seven-week low of 1.921 percent.
Yields on most other peripheral euro zone debt worsened with
Spain's 10-year bond yield jumping back above six percent
.
The cost of insuring Dutch debt against default jumped to
its highest since January and the premium investors demand to
hold the bonds, rather than equivalent German
benchmarks, surged to the highest level in three years.
The mixed signals on China's likely demand for metals in the
latest HSBC PMI was not enough to offset the worries over Europe
in the commodities market, where three-month copper on the
London Metal Exchange fell 1.8 percent $8,043.50 a
tonne.
Gold prices eased towards $1,630 an ounce, extending
the two percent losses it has posted so far this month.
Gold watchers are expected to turn their attention shortly
to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday, at
which the potential for more monetary easing is set to be
addressed.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Elizabeth
Piper)