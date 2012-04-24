* Euro, shares stage modest recovery
* Safe haven assets still in demand
* No problems with debt sales by Spain and Holland
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 24 European shares and the single
currency recovered slightly on Tuesday after government debt
auctions saw good demand but the growing economic slump in the
euro zone and resistance to austerity kept safe-haven German
bonds near record lows.
Concerns about Europe's debt crisis were also expected to
limit gains in U.S. stock markets although stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open.
The sudden collapse of the Dutch government as it tried to
cut its budget, a rise in the vote for populist parties in the
French election and business outlook data indicating Europe's
recession has months to run have shifted sentiment this week.
"Institutional investors are finding it quite difficult
making a decision on where to invest in Europe right now," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
The euro, which had its worst day in a week on
Monday, gained about 0.1 percent to $1.3170, but remains off the
two-week high of $1.3225 seen on Friday.
Spanish and Italian bond auctions were well covered but
their borrowing costs rose again, showing political uncertainty
was still uppermost in investors' minds.
Europe's bailout fund will issue its first seven-year bond
on Tuesday, testing whether worries over The Netherlands and
France, two of its core backers, will hurt demand.
Analysts are becoming increasingly fearful about future
capital flows into the euro area given the bleaker growth
outlook and a view that the European Central Bank may be less
inclined to contemplate further monetary easing measures.
"Cross-border flows have been favourable for the euro but we
are sceptical that the composition of these supportive flows for
the euro can persist indefinitely," noted Derek Halpenny,
European head of global currency research at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
DEBT IN FOCUS
The growing anger over EU-enforced austerity has put the
spotlight back on the government debt market after German bond
yields touched new lows on Monday and Spanish debt, an indicator
of sentiment toward peripheral euro zone countries, rose back
above six percent.
Ten-year German yields were two basis points
higher at 1.6 percent on Tuesday, not far from the all-time low
of 1.549 percent, while 10-year Spanish yields dipped back to
around 5.95 percent.
A widely-watched auction of fresh debt by the Dutch
government went off smoothly even though ratings agency Moody's
had warned the country's AAA rating could be at risk if the
there was any weakening in the commitment to fiscal discipline
from the political turmoil there.
The Netherlands sold two billion euros ($2.6 billion)of two-
and 25-year government bonds at yields in line with existing
market levels.
"By no means a disaster given we've seen the biggest
upheaval ahead of a Dutch bond sale for many years," said Lyn
Graham-Taylor, rate strategist for Rabobank in London.
Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly doubled at an
auction of 3- and 6-month Treasury bills but demand for the
paper was solid, while Italy paid the highest yield since
January to sell two-year, zero-coupon bonds at a 3.44 billion
euro auction.
The European Financial Stability Fund will play it safe with
generous pricing indicator at its auction later on Tuesday.
"They obviously don't want to mess this one up," said a
banker away from the deal. "They must have decided it's better
to be on the safe side."
European shares enjoyed a slightly more positive day with
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European companies
rising 0.6 percent to 1,028.11, but this comes after a drop of
2.3 percent to a three-month low on Monday.
A short-term investment focus of many players was likely to
see equities resume their falls if political worries resurface.
"Divining the day-to-day moves is more akin to ...
witchcraft than investment since many market participants
operate short-term survival strategies when faced with political
uncertainties they find hard to analyse," said Andrew Bell,
chief executive of Witan, a 1.1-billion pound ($1.77 billion)
investment trust.
Global shares as measured by the MSCI world equity index
were up 0.3 percent at 322.21 despite falls on
Wall Street and in Asian markets caused by the increased
tensions over Europe.
Earlier Australian shares bucked the weaker trend in
Asia, rising as much as 0.5 percent after a lower-than-expected
inflation reading set the stage for an interest rate cut next
week.
FED AWAITED
Attention is also beginning to shift to the two-day Federal
Open Market Committee meeting scheduled to kick off later which
is expected to adopt a wait-and-see approach to policy.
However, the committee's comments will be put under scrutiny
for on possible quantitative easing measures there.
Morgan Stanley's Stannard said recent U.S. data has
supported hopes of an easier stance towards policy by the U.S.
central bank though was too soon to expect any change.
Any hints of future easing could impact gold prices which
were inching lower on Tuesday. Spot gold was steady to
$1,643.10 an ounce.
In addition to the Fed meeting oil markets are waiting for
the American Petroleum Institute (API) to release its report on
U.S. crude stockpile's later on Tuesday.
Brent crude was subdued below $119 <LCOc1 > on Tuesday due
weak demand and the delicate state of the euro zone economy.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)