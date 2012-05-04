* European shares fall as U.S. jobs data eyed
* Figures may heighten unease over US economy
* Brent crude heads for biggest weekly loss this year
* Euro dips after region's services sector shrinks
* French, Greek elections dominate European backdrop
By John Stonestreet
LONDON, May 4 European shares lost ground on
Friday and Brent oil sank towards its steepest weekly fall this
year, ahead of a reading on the U.S. jobs market that could
heighten concerns about the health of the world's biggest
economy.
Investors also kept a wary eye on weekend elections in the
euro zone, with evidence of a sharp contraction in the region's
dominant services sector suggesting its recession could last
longer than feared.
Voting in France and Greece is likely to provide a litmus
test of popular tolerance for further austerity, a day after the
European Central Bank ended near-term hopes of more policy
easing to boost the ailing economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
dropped 0.35 percent by 1055 GMT while U.S. stocks were expected
to open flat with the DJIA future up 0.02 percent.
Expectations for U.S. non-farm payrolls, due at 1230 GMT,
have been scaled back this week. A Reuters consensus forecast
suggests the economy added 170,000 jobs in April now looks
optimistic.
"The whispers on Wall Street hint it will be a disappointing
result," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.
A recent run of data showing tepid growth in the U.S.
services sector and a slowdown in private sector hiring raised
concerns the recovery that drove equity markets higher in early
2012 is stalling, and some traders are now positioning for
payroll gains between 125,000 and 150,000.
Last month, the data came well below estimates at 120,000,
sparking fears of a growth slowdown.
The recession in the euro zone was tipped to extend through
to mid-year after Friday's PMI business survey showed the
region's services sector shriveled at a much faster rate in
April than initially thought.
Survey compiler Markit said the figure was consistent with a
0.5 percent quarterly rate of economic contraction.
"Growth has practically ground to a halt even in Germany,
and France," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
Attention on European banks' efforts to weather the region's
debt crisis drove choppy trade in BNP Paribas.
Shares in France's top lender fell more than 1 percent in
early trade before jumping to a gain of 2.3 percent as investors
digested strong profits offset by weak revenues due to a cut in
its exposure to the euro zone periphery.
"The (initial) negative reaction suggests ...doubts over
bank stocks (remain), particularly in France, where investors
seem to want to wait it out until the presidential elections are
over," said Yohan Salleron, fund manager at Mandarine Gestion.
OIL UNDER PRESSURE
The evidence of slowing global economic activity drove a
sharp drop in European basic resources stocks, which
fell 2 percent by 1105 GMT.
It also left Brent crude poised for a weekly fall of
around 4 percent, its steepest since Dec. 18. The oil benchmark
fell 0.9 percent to $115.20 while U.S. oil is set to drop more
than 2 percent, its biggest weekly decline in a month.
The euro dipped 0.15 percent against the dollar to $1.3130
following the weak PMI reading. It stayed above a
two-week low of $1.3095 hit on Thursday before ECB chief Mario
Draghi said growth initiatives would have to come from
governments rather than via monetary stimulus.
"Securing a longer-term recovery in the global economy needs
more than repeated quick fixes from monetary policy. That point
was reinforced by the ECB yesterday," Ian Williams, equity
analyst at Peel Hunt, said.
"Investors now face the modest hurdle of the U.S. payrolls
numbers before the weekend allows some time for contemplation."
ELECTION FEVER
European bond markets held steady before Sunday's elections,
though concerns the vote in Greece could lead to a renegotiation
of the country's bailout kept peripheral debt yields under the
microscope.
Front-month German Bund futures were down 0.11 at
141.60 while the yield on French 10-year bonds debt held steady,
as did its premium over German benchmark debt.
Many in the market are anticipating Socialist frontrunner
Francois Hollande will tone done rhetoric on possible fiscal
easing should he, as expected, beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in
Sunday's run-off vote for the presidency.
"France is probably in the price, that Hollande is going to
win," said one trader. "Greece is probably the more dangerous
one in a way if you get some sort of anti-European
(government)."
Polls from Athens indicate the two main parties may fail to
secure a majority, which may usher in a broad coalition
including minor parties firmly opposed to Europe's austerity
measures.
"If Greece's coalition doesn't get enough members of
parliament then definitely there will be underperformance by the
periphery," Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos
said. "The market reaction will be more evident on the
periphery, with Spain and Italy hit the hardest."