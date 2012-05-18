* Euro zone crisis fears intensify flight to safety
* German 2-yr bond yield hits record low, close to zero
* World shares erase all year-to-date gains
* Brent crude at lowest level in 2012
By Mike Peacock
LONDON, May 18 World shares slid and German
borrowing costs hit record lows on Friday as a deepening Spanish
banking crisis, uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro
zone and lacklustre U.S. data bolstered safe-haven assets.
World stocks, as measured by the MSCI index,
dropped 0.7 percent and are now below where they began the year,
having relinquished all the first-quarter gains fuelled by the
European Central Bank's injection of more than a trillion euros
of three-year money.
That rally is now a distant memory as an ugly week for stock
markets looked likely to end even uglier.
Across the board, riskier assets from commodities such as
oil and currencies like the euro and the Australian dollar were
all heading for big weekly losses.
While U.S. stock futures pointed to a modestly higher open
on Wall Street, following a sharp drop on Thursday, the
FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares slid 0.6
percent to 975.71 by 1130 GMT, falling for a fifth day running
and taking its weekly loss so far to nearly 5 percent.
Facebook will make its Wall Street debut after the
world's No.1 online social network raised about $16 billion in
one of the biggest initial public offerings in U.S. history.
Benchmark 10-year German bond yields hit a
record low of 1.396 percent and two-year yields
also fell to their lowest-ever level at just 0.028 percent.
Investors were spooked by a ratings downgrade of 16 Spanish
banks by Moody's Investors Service - although the move had been
expected - and an unexpected contraction in U.S. regional
factory activity reported on Thursday.
Sentiment has soured to such an extent that an opinion poll
showing Greeks are returning to establishment parties which
support the country's bailout had little impact.
If they vote that way in the June 17 elections, Greece's
place in the euro zone would look more secure and the threat of
contagion engulfing countries such as Spain would diminish.
"European markets are still in a very fatalistic mood
because of Greece and possible contagion," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500
million of assets.
"My view is that it is very likely that the ECB will step in
before the situation spirals out of control, which will support
the markets."
G8 MEETING
The safe-haven dollar rose against a basket of major
currencies to hit a four-month high of 81.758, while the
euro marked a four-month low around $1.2640 before
recovering some poise.
Some traders said the euro would settle with investors wary
of holding positions over the weekend when a G8 meeting of
leaders of major industrial economies takes place.
No major policy decisions are expected but officials said
U.S. President Barack Obama hoped to promote discussion on steps
to resolve the euro zone crisis.
Greece has captured the headlines in recent days but the
much larger Spanish economy poses an equal threat.
Spain's banks, saddled with bad loans after a property boom
collapsed, may need a bailout that would strain Madrid's already
stretched finances and possibly require an international bailout
regardless of any contagion threat from Greece.
Spanish 10-year yields are well above the 6 percent level
which investors regard as a pivot point that could accelerate a
climb to 7 percent, a cost of borrowing widely seen as
unaffordable.
The cost to insure Spanish government debt against default
hit a record high after the mass Moody's downgrade of Spanish
banks.
Emerging stocks hit their lowest since December
2011 after falling 7 percent this week, and were on track for
their ninth consecutive week in the red, the longest loss-making
stretch since 2008.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 3 percent to log a seventh
consecutive week of losses and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.5
percent. It has shed more than 11 percent in May, wiping out all
its 2012 gains.
Brent crude slipped below $107 per barrel to its
lowest in 2012 as the euro zone crisis and weak U.S. data raised
fears of a global slowdown that could dent oil demand.
Gold, the traditional safe haven, rose towards $1,590
an ounce, building on the previous session's hefty gains.
"We've got a bit of a perfect storm at the moment," Michael
McCarthy, a markets strategist at CMC Global Markets in Sydney
said.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright, Florence Tan, Jan
Harvey, Dominic Lau, Nia Williams and Marius Zaharia; Editing by
David Stamp and David Holmes)