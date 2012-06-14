* Spain's 10-year yield rises over 7 pct
* Equity markets mixed, volatile
* Weak US data helps lift euro vs greenback
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 14 Spain's 10-year bond yield
climbed to a euro-era record above 7 percent on Thursday, and
fears over the impact on global growth of Europe's spiralling
debt crisis kept world shares in check.
U.S. stock indexes rose in choppy trading ahead of a weekend
election that could decide Greece's fate in the euro zone.
"Until we get some clarity on the Greek issue, we'll
continue seeing this volatility, with no clear trend one way or
the other," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at
Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
"The decline may have gone far enough that prices may at
least avoid slipping further," McCain said, "but there is still
a lot of uncertainty out there."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.22 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 12,574.60. The S&P 500 Index gained
7.06 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,321.94. The Nasdaq Composite
added 7.44 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,826.05.
U.S. stocks sold off late on Wednesday on Greek election
concerns and on Tuesday posted a late rally as Spanish borrowing
costs eased slightly.
The MSCI world equity index was little
changed, and Europe's FTSEurofirst lost 0.6 percent.
Thursday's rise in Spanish debt yields came after Moody's
cut the country's credit rating to one notch above "junk," while
Germany, Europe's most powerful economy, rebuffed calls from
other European leaders to help underwrite the region's debt or
guarantee deposits in euro zone banks.
The apparent tensions at heart of the euro area
notwithstanding, the euro rose slightly against the U.S. dollar
after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week.
The euro has spent the week within a range between a near
two-year low set on June 1 of $1.2288 and Monday's three-week
high of $1.2672. It recently traded near $1.26, up 0.2 percent.
