* MSCI global index hits 5-month high as euro zone hopes
build
* Germany's Constitutional Court ruling at 0800 GMT
* Euro sails to four-month high versus a widely weaker
dollar
* Demand for German government bonds dips
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 12 Expectations that Germany's top
court will give the thumbs up to the euro zone's new and
improved bailout fund lifted global shares to a five-month high
on Wednesday and sent the euro sailing to its highest level
since early May.
Although it could attach some tricky caveats to its 0800 GMT
decision, Germany's constitutional court is widely expected to
give its backing to the euro zone's 700 billion euro European
Stability Mechanism, one of several measures the troubled bloc
is putting together to try and overcome its three-year-long
crisis.
Approval is also a crucial requirement for the European
Central Bank's new plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro
members.
The positive mood lifted the MSCI global share index to
a five-month high of 331.28 points on Wednesday,
buoyed by rises in Asia. European markets
were flat.
A favourable court decision would show European sovereign
debt and banking issues "are being addressed in a more robust
form and obviously would be positive for banks", said Peter
Warnes, head of equities at Morningstar.
The optimism also sent the euro to a new four-month
high against a dollar weakened by a warning from ratings firm
Moody's that it could cut its U.S. sovereign rating.
The dollar index measured against a basket of key
currencies hit a four-month low of 79.750. Gold and oil prices
were both firm, also boosted by the upbeat euro zone view.
Demand for German government bonds, typically favoured by
risk-shy investors, continued to drop, while Italian and Spanish
bonds were again in favour, underscoring the greater appetite
for riskier assets.