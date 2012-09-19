* BOJ expands size of asset buying
* Yen slips broadly, Asian and European shares rise
* Oil snaps two days of losses
LONDON, Sept 19 Shares rose on Wednesday and the
yen fell to a one-month low after the Bank of Japan eased
monetary policy, the latest central bank to offer stimulus to
help the global economy find a firmer footing.
The BOJ said it would increase its asset buying and loan
programme, currently its key monetary easing tool, by 10
trillion yen ($127billion) to 80 trillion yen.
The announcement came a month earlier than expected and
followed a promise from the U.S. Federal Reserve to pump $40
billion a month into the economy until the jobs market improved
and new plans from the European Central Bank to fight the
region's debt crisis.
The BOJ move lifted Japanese stocks to a four-month high and
the feel-good factor carried into Europe where London,
Paris and Frankfurt all opened higher after seeing falls
earlier in the week. The MSCI index of global shares
was up 0.25 percent at 0715 GMT.
"It is similar to the Fed effect. Global easing of policy is
positive for the market especially for the equity market, but
this is also interesting because it was sort of unexpected,"
said Daiwa Securities economist Tobias Blattner.
The yen fell to a one-month low against the dollar
and the euro edged up 0.13 percent to $1.3062 on improved risk
sentiment although it was still trading nearly a full cent below
a four-month high set on Monday.
With riskier assets looking more appealing against the
backdrop of central bank stimulus, German bund futures
were 6 ticks lower on the day at 139.19, while yields fell
slightly on Italian and Spanish bonds.
Oil prices were firmer with Brent November crude up
55 cents to $112.58 a barrel, snapping two straight days of
losses.