* World shares little changed but set for big quarterly gains

* U.S. stocks poised for flat start

* Euro gains 0.2 pct but worries about Spain persist

* Brent oil hits $111 a barrel on Middle East tensions

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, Sept 25 Uncertainty over Spain's next moves to tackle its funding problems and renewed worries about global growth limited moves in European shares and the euro on Tuesday while rising Middle East tensions sent oil prices higher.

U.S. stocks looked set to reflect the steadier tone in equity markets worldwide and open little changed with the focus on the impact of sluggish activity on corporate earnings.

Investors appeared to be reluctant to push prices higher after a big rally over the past three months on hopes of action by major central banks, and then the stimulus measures announced by those in the United States, Europe and Japan in September.

MSCI's world equity index, which was flat on Tuesday, has risen for four straight months and is currently up nearly eight percent for the quarter, which ends this week.

The widely-watched S&P 500 index is on track for a 7.6 percent gain in the quarter, while Europe's FTSE Eurofirst 300 index is up 9.6 percent over the same period.

Jittery investors are now waiting to see whether the action will halt the slide in global economic activity, and are also wary about the next moves to resolve the euro zone's debt woes.

"Fears about Europe's situation remain among investors, with the focus mostly on Spain, but Greece is also still a concern," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.

At the centre of market concerns are what happens next in Spain where the government is due this week to present its draft budget for 2013, outline new structural reforms for the economy and release the results of stress tests on the banking sector.

There are also concerns about Greece, which is due to hear soon from the "troika" of international lenders - the IMF, ECB and European Commission - on the prospects of further loans to finance government outlays.

In the absence of any major developments on Tuesday, the euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.2954 but was still below the 4-1/2-month peak of $1.3173 posted last week when the U.S. Federal Reserve announced further quantitative easing.

The rally in the single currency had also been supported by the European Central Bank's offer to provide bailout funds to indebted governments - if they seek its help and are willing to accept tough conditions.

GROWTH CONCERNS

After the recent central bank actions, many investors have become convinced that markets can rally further, but believe any gains are highly dependent on signs the slowdown in the global economy has bottomed.

"The majority of central banks are in total, outspoken reflationary mode. That's a big story," said Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN Amro Private Banking.

"They are intervening actively for a very clear reasons: to support the economy in the U.S., to support the funding in Europe and to support also the economies in emerging markets."

Duret said the main trigger for the next move up will likely be signs of a strengthening recovery in the U.S.

In commodity markets, concerns about growth and ultimately demand for basic materials sent prices sharply lower across the board on Monday with most markets still struggling to recover.

Copper prices had hit a one-week bottom after the September reading on German business sentiment dropped for a fifth successive month to the lowest since 2010. They rebounded on Tuesday to be up 0.6 percent at $8,237.25 per tonne.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,765.10 an ounce, having dropped to a one-week low of $1,755.30 in the previous session.

However, oil was a different story with the market getting some support from the rise in tensions in the Middle East.

Washington on Monday cleared the path for tighter sanctions against Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions, while Tehran renewed its rhetoric against Israel, intensifying worries about a conflict between the two which could have an impact on crude supplies from the region.

These worries sent Brent crude futures up $1.33 to $111.14 per barrel while U.S. crude was up $1.09 to $93.02 a barrel.