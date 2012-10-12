* European shares move lower, set for weekly losses
* Euro up at $1.2972, dollar index down 0.2 pct
* Brent crude holds above $115, copper eases 0.5 pct
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 12 European shares and the euro
steadied on Friday, with both on course to end the week down as
worries about the euro zone's crisis strategy, the upcoming U.S.
election and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of
riskier assets.
A central bank stimulus-inspired rally that pushed global
equities up around 15 percent since early June has stalled this
week as investors wait to see whether yet-to-be-deployed ECB
bond purchases can calm the euro zone's crisis and whether
stuttering global growth will revive.
Having enjoyed a 1.2 percent gain on Thursday, the Euro
STOXX 50 index of top European blue-chips had dropped
back 0.2 percent to 2478.57 points by mid-morning, leaving it on
course to end the week 1.4 percent lower.
"With concerns over the state of the global economy coming
to the fore this week, along with negative sentiment surrounding
a Chinese slowdown, and earnings season and the fiscal cliff
garnering negative attention in the U.S., visibility for equity
markets in the short term remains clouded to say the least,"
said Daniel Victory at Capital Spreads in London.
London's FTSE 100, Frankfurt's DAX and the
CAC in Paris were all in negative territory and MSCI
index of global stocks was flat.
Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than
two months in Asian trading, while U.S. stock futures pointed to
a fractionally higher open on Wall Street where the main focus
will be on JP Morgan earnings, the University of Michigan's
preliminary consumer sentiment survey and September PPI data.
CORRECTIVE BOTTOM
Many markets have become stuck in ranges since the start of
the month as investors wait to see whether Spain requests a
bailout, a prerequisite for the ECB to buys its bonds.
The euro, which has tracked between $1.28 and $1.3070 over
the last two weeks was at $1.2974, up 0.4 percent on the day but
down 0.4 percent week-on-week. The dollar was a tad weaker when
measured against a basket of currencies.
With the ECB waiting in the wings, currency strategists
think there is limited downside to the single currency at
present.
"Negative news from the periphery of Europe is now being
viewed as nudging Spain closer to seeking assistance from the
EU," analysts at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note.
"We believe that EUR/USD has traded a corrective bottom,
holding above the 200-day moving average at 1.2825. We now
expect a resumption of the recovery trend to start to unfold."
Following better-than-expected national figures earlier in
the week, euro zone data confirmed factory output in the bloc
grew much more than forecast in August. It is unlikely to
prevent the region sliding back into recession.
German Bund futures tracked gains in U.S. Treasuries, but
traders expected another quiet session with no more clarity yet
on when Spain will seek a bailout. Ten-year Spanish bond yields
were down 3.6 basis points at 5.75 percent but
were within recent ranges.
Next week will be another opportunity for the bloc to make
progress with its crisis strategy when EU leaders meet in
Brussels on Thursday.
One of the main issues markets hope to be ironed out is the
apparent back pedalling by Germany, the Netherlands and Finland
on plans to share the cost of recapitalising Spanish banks.
"Once the single supervisory mechanism is established the
ESM (euro zone bailout fund) should be rapidly given the
possibility to recapitalise banks directly," Italy's Prime
Minister Mario Monti urged late on Thursday.
COMMODITY GLOOM
Commodities - with the exception of oil - were also mostly
set to end the week in the red as investors fretted about the
slowdown in China, which is due to release its latest trade data
at the weekend.
Gold was trading at $1,766.80 an ounce, on course for a
0.6-percent weekly loss, its sharpest one-week drop in two
months. The story was the same for copper which edged
down 0.5 percent to $8,170 a tonne.
Tensions between Turkey and Syria continued to support oil
with Brent crude down about 70 cents to hover around
$115 a barrel, but still set for its biggest weekly gain since
August.
"Crude is responding positively to the U.S. economic data
and ongoing tensions in the Middle East are adding to supply
concerns," said Tim Waterer, a senior trader at CMC Global
Markets in Sydney.
Investors were also cautious ahead of a busy day of U.S.
data. With the third quarter U.S. reporting season under way
eyes are also on how JP Morgan fares when it posts its
results later on Friday in the United States.
Inflation data are expected to show U.S. producer prices
rising 0.7 percent according to a Reuters poll of economists
after a rise of 1.7 percent in August. Preliminary University of
Michigan sentiment figures are seen climbing to 78.5 from the
78.3 in late September.
"Although the economic scenario has not changed much in the
past few weeks, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism index has shown a
considerable increase in October and confidence is also expected
to be supported by the good news of falling unemployment," said
Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.