* European shares move lower, U.S. stocks edge higher
* Euro in range as investors await more clarity
* Brent crude falls below $115 a barrel
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 12 Wall Street stocks edged higher
on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its
highest in five years, while the euro remained within its recent
range as traders awaited clarity on when and if Spain will
request a bailout.
The survey showing Americans were more optimistic about the
economy in early October helped U.S. stocks offset early
weakness shortly after the opening bell but European shares
stayed lower on concerns about poor corporate earnings.
The euro rose against the dollar and yen, but the currency
looked likely to struggle for traction. A bailout request from
indebted Spain is seen as positive for the euro as it would
remove another layer of uncertainty in financial markets and
activate the European Central Bank's bond-buying program aimed
at lowering borrowing costs for troubled euro zone economies.
"There seems to be more optimism the next hurdle will be
knocked over and that hurdle is Spain," said Andrew Wilkinson,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co LLC.
That's "why you're seeing the dollar index lower, in
response to risk-on, and that's translating into a much stronger
euro, he said.
The dollar was off 0.2 percent against a basket of other
major currencies.
The euro was at $1.2969, up 0.3 percent on the day
but down 0.4 percent week-on-week. It has traded in a tight
range roughly between $1.28 and $1.3170 since mid-September.
Many markets have become stuck in ranges since the start of
the month as investors wait to see whether Spain requests a
bailout, a prerequisite for the ECB to buys its bonds.
Next week will be another opportunity for the bloc to make
progress with its crisis strategy when EU leaders meet in
Brussels on Thursday.
On Wall Street, investors also took in earnings results from
major banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.
Shares of both were lower in early morning trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 48.70 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 13,375.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 1.93 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,434.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.85 points, or 0.19
percent, to 3,055.26.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.2
percent.
Brent oil fell below $115 a barrel after a prediction of a
further decline in oil consumption and higher supplies offset
concerns about potential output disruptions in the Middle East.
Brent crude was down 84 cents to $114.87 a barrel,
while U.S. crude edged up 28 cents to $92.36.