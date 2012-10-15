* Euro off its lows as market waits for Spanish plans
* Chinese data sends mixed signals on commodity demand
* U.S. stocks expected to open higher
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 15 Signs of progress in tackling
Spain and Greece's economic problems lifted European shares and
the euro marginally on Monday, but commodities were largely
steady due to data giving mixed signals on China's economy.
Stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall St,
albeit after U.S. shares ended their worst week in four months
on Friday.
However, the optimism was cautious and moves in all markets
were limited before of a batch of Chinese data due later this
week and a European Union summit which begins on Thursday.
"There is a lot of caution around because economic growth
does look difficult from where we are, while the debt situation
in Europe remains challenging," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.7 percent at 1,101.19 points by the midsession, having
lost 0.5 percent on Friday, as signs that Spain was inching
toward asking for a euro zone bailout lifted the mood.
Euro zone sources told Reuters over the weekend that Spain
could formally request the bailout in November and if it does,
this was likely be dealt with alongside a revised loan programme
for Greece and help for Cyprus in one big package.
"The mood is improving, but we need the details about how
Spain will be bailed out and how policymakers will avoid
repeating the mistakes made when Greece was rescued," Agilis
Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.
The better tone lifted the euro against the dollar by 0.2
percent to $1.2975..
The signs that Greece may get a fresh loan programme as part
of the November package prompted big gains in Greek debt, where
yields fell to their lowest since August 2011.
Demand for Greek bonds has been steadily improving as a
result of recent comment from German officials, including
Chancellor Angela Merkel, about the Athens government's efforts
on economic reform. This has eased fears that Greece would
ultimately forced out of the euro zone.
The benchmark Greek 10-year bond yield was 64
basis points lower on the day at 17.42 percent, although traders
noted the moves were not based on large-scale buying.
CHINA OUTLOOK CLOUDED
Traders in the dollar and commodity markets were more
focused on China, which releases third quarter GDP figures this
week. These are expected to show that growth in the world's
second largest economy slowed for a seventh straight quarter in
July-September to 7.4 percent.
September data released over the weekend showed that while
Chinese inflation was subdued, opening the way for the central
bank to ease policy, exports had rebounded at nearly twice the
rate expected, curtailing the need for additional policy action.
Stephen Green, head of China research at Standard Chartered
Bank, said seasonal factors may have influenced the export
numbers as companies met Christmas demand in the West.
"They (the export numbers) were not bad, and they are not
getting worse, but they are still not enough to get excited
about," he said.
The mixed signals left the dollar index unchanged against a
basket of currencies at 79.64 but the commodity-linked
Australian dollar rose about 0.1 percent to $1.0245.
The uncertainty over future Chinese demand also had a
limited impact on dollar-denominated commodities. Copper
was near a one-month low at $8,110 a tonne, Brent crude oil
rose to $115.15 a barrel and gold extended recent
losses to touch a 2-1/2-week low of $1,741.24 an ounce.
"There is an air of uncertainty today ... which makes it
hard to predict what (the Chinese government) will do next,"
said Andy Du, derivatives director at Orient Futures.
However, the Chinese data was in line with other information
from major exporting nations which points to a pickup in trade
following efforts by the world's major central banks to boost
activity.
"The September jump in export orders was twice as high as
expected, coming on the back of better export orders released
from Germany, Taiwan and Korea, indicating a rebound of global
trade," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.