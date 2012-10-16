* World shares climb 0.6 percent after upbeat data
* Euro breaks above $1.30
* Dollar hits one-month high vs yen, eyes upside
* Spanish and Italian bonds stable ahead of EU meeting
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 16 World shares and the euro hit
their highest marks in over a week on Tuesday, buoyed by
returning confidence in Germany's economy, upbeat U.S. earnings
and hopes Europe can advance plans to tackle Spain and Greece's
debts later this week.
The closely watched monthly survey from the ZEW institute
showed a better than expected improvement in German investor
confidence, adding to recent signs that the euro zone's biggest
economy is fighting hard to stave off the bloc's debt troubles.
It added to a run of recent forecast-beating data and pushed
European shares on the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index and the
MSCI index of global shares up 1.0 and 0.6
percent respectively, to their highest levels in over a week.
U.S. stock futures also pointed to a positive open on Wall
Street as strong results from Goldman Sachs ahead of the
open helped maintain the feel-good ambience encouraged by
Citigroup and JP Morgan earnings in recent days.
"We are still positive and think this rally still has legs,"
said Robert Parkes, an equity strategist at HSBC.
"The four biggest U.S. indicators have all surprised to the
upside, there is some tentative evidence that the Chinese
economy is starting to re-accelerate and even in Europe,
arguably the problem child of the global economy, there are
signs of stabilisation."
U.S. corporate bellwethers IBM and Intel
will also report later.
In Germany, the ZEW view that concerns about the economy may
have bottomed, helped markets look past the worst month for
European car sales in a year and a deterioration in triple
A-rated Austria's finances.
European leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and investors
are looking for signals that may affect expectations that Spain
will ask for a bailout in the coming weeks - a move which would
activate the European Central Bank's bond buying scheme - and
that Greece will be given support to allow it stay in the euro.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said late on Monday
that he was confident Athens would be given its next instalment
of rescue funding.
German Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called for a new
push toward fiscal union: "We must use this chance," he said.
EURO STRENGTH
The supportive talk helped propel the euro through
the $1.30 mark against a marginally weaker dollar, albeit one
which hit a one-month high versus the yen, supported by
Softbank's bid for Sprint.
A media report that Germany is open to Spain seeking a
precautionary credit line from Europe's rescue fund rather than
a fuller aid package, sparked another rush from the single
currency, pushing it through technical barriers to $1.3048.
"News that Germany is now open to a possible credit line to
Spain is really surprising as Germany has always showed its
preference to a stricter programme. Let's see what the ECB has
to say now," said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.
Bond markets continued to see a return of risk appetite with
demand for German government bonds - viewed as a safe-haven
asset - dipping and Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds stable.
Commodities demonstrated a similar pattern. Oil was
steady above $115 a barrel, underpinned by supply concerns after
the European Union slapped more sanctions on Iran, while copper
and other metals attuned to the economic cycle pulled away from
recent one-month lows.
Riding in the slipstream of equities and the euro, gold
recovered some of the previous day's falls to climb to $1743.3
an ounce.
Bullion has been underpinned by expectations that stimulus
from central banks will keep interest rates low and fuel
inflation in the longer term. If economies do begin to right
themselves, central banks could scale back their efforts.
Noting effects from the Federal Reserve's quantitative
easing, Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures, said:
"The support from QE3 is fading... And if the economy keeps
improving, investors will wonder about the length and scale of
QE3."
Earlier in the day Asian shares finished up 0.6 percent as
they brushed off caution ahead of Thursday's third-quarter
economic growth numbers from China.
Australian shares also hit a 14-month high and the local
dollar climbed 0.75 percent as investors eyed further
interest rate cuts after the central bank said its cut this
month was a bid to tackle slowing growth.