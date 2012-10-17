* Euro hits 1-month high vs dollar as Moody's affirms Spain rating

* Spanish shares gain but other equity markets see limited rises

* Dollar index dips to 1-mth low, lifting gold

* U.S. stocks seen opening higher as earnings reports awaited

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, Oct 17 The euro hit a one-month high and Spanish bond yields fell to their lowest level in six months on Wednesday after the country clung on to its investment-grade debt rating.

On Wall Street, stock index futures pointed to a higher open as Bank of America joined other major financial companies in reporting good quarterly profits, and as more evidence of strength in the housing sector emerged.

Ratings agency Moody's affirmed Spain's investment grade status late on Tuesday as expectations grow that Madrid will shortly request euro zone aid, potentially allowing the European Central Bank to begin buying its bonds.

"It is a major surprise. I think the market was positioned for a downgrade. The only question for markets was (would it be) one notch or more," said Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC Bank.

The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3130, its highest since mid-September, while Spanish government 10-year bond yields dropped 26 basis points to 5.55 percent, the lowest level since April.

However, the positive sentiment was tempered by the approaching European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, where the possibility of public disagreement over the next steps to resolve the three-year debt crisis could quickly turn markets around.

The summit, the fourth among the 27 EU leaders this year, is due to debate moves towards a single banking supervisor and proposals for closer euro zone integration, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's idea of a super-commissioner with veto powers over national budgets.

But most investors are waiting to see if anything emerges on either help for Spain or a new deal for Greece.

"Most people are sitting back and waiting for tomorrow's European Union summit to go ahead to see if anything comes out of that," said David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex Spectron. "If there was a sudden announcement and Spain asked for help then it will be good for the euro, the dollar would come off and it would be good for gold."

CHINESE GROWTH CAUTION

Equity markets welcomed the news on Spain but were more cautious with much riding on Chinese growth data due on Thursday, which will shed fresh light on the health of the global economy.

Stock markets worldwide have gained steadily this week on signs the global economy is slowly recovering following efforts by central banks to boost activity, but investors are still seeking reassurance from the Chinese numbers.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll is for year-on-year Chinese growth to slow slightly to 7.4 percent in the third quarter, which would be its lowest rate for three years.

China's Premier Wen Jiabao offered hints that the number would hold few surprises when he was quoted by local media on Wednesday, saying growth was relatively good and the government is confident of achieving its 2012 target of 7.5 percent.

MSCI's world equity index was up 0.5 percent at 337.15 points, extending Tuesday's 1.2 percent gain.

In Europe the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top shares gained just 0.2 percent to 1,115.25 points.

Most of the region's markets also showed little movement, except for Spain and Italy, where relief over Moody's decision to keep Spain rating at Baa3, albeit with a negative outlook, lifted the IBEX index in Madrid by 1.5 percent. Italy's FTSE MIB index gained 1.0 percent.

DOLLAR DIPS

Meanwhile, the euro's gains sent the dollar to its lowest level in a month against a basket of major currencies, with little reaction seen to the latest election debate between U.S. President Barack Obama and his Republican opponent Mitt Romney.

Obama aggressively challenged Romney's views on jobs, energy and Libya in their second debate on Tuesday as the Democrat tried to reclaim the momentum in a tight White House race.

The weaker greenback, which makes dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers holding other currencies, supported precious metals, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to $1,750.14 per ounce and above a one-month low hit on Monday.

But Brent crude oil fell on lingering worry about the global economy before the data from China, a major source of demand.

Brent futures were down 11 cents at $113.89 a barrel, while the November contract, which expired on Tuesday, closed 73 cents lower at $115.07.

U.S. oil gained 11 cents to $92.20.