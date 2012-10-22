* Euro gains after Spanish voting clears way to aid request
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 22 The euro edged higher on Monday
as a local election victory for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy in his home region was seen as clearing an obstacle to
Madrid seeking international aid.
But slow progress towards a banking union across the
17-member euro area and towards agreement on a common budget for
the whole European Union limited the gains.
"Now (Rajoy) has the support of his region, perhaps he'll
feel confident to actually press forward and ask for a bailout,"
said Fiona Cincotta, City Index market strategist.
Cincotta said markets had been patient in the run up to the
weekend vote in Galicia, which had been seen as a referendum on
the Spanish government's handling of the euro zone crisis, and
will want to see action on a bailout request soon.
Spanish 10-year bond yields crept up 5 basis
points in the wake of the election result to be at 5.43 percent,
having fallen around half a point last week after the country
retained its investment grade rating.
German 10-year bond yields, which would be
expected to fall if tensions in the euro area had eased, were
little changed at 1.61 percent.
Financial markets are still waiting for a bailout request
from Spain to trigger the European Central Bank's new bond-
buying programme, which many believe would draw a line under any
threat of default from the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
The euro was up 0.4 percent against the dollar at
$1.3070 from a low of $1.3013 hit on Friday, and touched fresh
multi-month highs against the yen < EURJPY=R> and the British
pound.
A comment from ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen
reiterating the central bank's commitment do everything in its
power to protect the euro from a breakup added support to the
currency.
But the range of problems still facing the euro zone was
keeping the gains in check.
European Union leaders face at least two months of tough
bargaining on money, power and the future governance of the
monetary area before they can convince investors that the threat
to the single currency has faded.
Share markets showed much less reaction to the Galician
election outcome as equity investor focus is firmly on corporate
earnings with 155 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report this
week.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start
on Wall Street on Monday, reversing some of the losses seen on
Friday when shares had their worst day since late June.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.2 percent at 1,114.15 points, while London's FTSE 100
, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX
were all slightly firmer.
YEN TRADE BLOW
The dollar touched a three-month high against the yen of
79.680 yen on Monday as speculation grew of fresh moves
by the Bank of Japan to boost the economy following an
unexpectedly sharp drop in exports in September.
The 10.3 percent fall in year-on-year terms, reflected both
the global economic slowdown, which worsened in the third
quarter, and the impact of anti-Japan protests in China, a major
trading partner.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told his cabinet last
week to prepare a fresh stimulus package by next month, but the
plan's limited scope and lack of detail failed to impress the
markets, increasing pressure on the central bank to act.
"There is a lot of hope there that (the BOJ) will do
something big. History is sadly a poor lead, and it would be
prudent to pare down these long (dollar vs yen) positions early
and maintain a strategy of buying on dips," said Sebastien Galy,
strategist at Societe Generale.
The weaker global economic outlook implied by the Japanese
data limited gains in oil markets. Energy prices were edging up
in response to growing unrest in Lebanon, which has raised fears
for the security of fuel supplies from the Middle East.
Having posted four days of declines last week, Brent crude
for December delivery rose 33 cents to $110.47 a barrel.
U.S. oil was up 48 cents at $90.53 a barrel.
Gold steadied above $1,720 an ounce, after a sharp
selloff on Friday and remains well below an 11-month peak of
$1,795.69, touched in early October.
Traders said some investors had been selling the precious
metal on worries that the poor health of the global economy
could curb demand.