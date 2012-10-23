* European, global shares, euro hit week lows * Wall Street set to open lower after lacklustre earning * Dollar hits highest in more than 3 months vs yen By Marc Jones LONDON, Oct 23 World shares and the euro hit their lowest levels in a week on Tuesday as lacklustre corporate earnings, a slump in French confidence and more pain for Spain fed investors' concerns over the euro zone and global growth. Wall Street was also expected to open lower, with markets set to chew over Monday's final U.S. presidential TV debate and uncertain earnings from major U.S. companies DuPont, 3M , United Technologies and UPS. The euro zone's debt crisis and the damage it is doing to worldwide economic health remains a top concern with investors still looking for firm proof that recent support measures from leading central banks are being felt. Data on Tuesday showed business morale in France's manufacturing sector slumped to its lowest level in over two years, while a downgrade of five Spanish regions by Moody's and a mixed debt sale added to nerves over the country now at the heart of the crisis. The euro was down 0.5 percent by 1230 GMT and struggling to stay above $1.30. Global and European shares tumbled 0.7 and 1.4 percent, respectively, to their lowest levels in a week. Prices of safe haven German government bonds rose, while Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields, which move inverse to price, climbed. "There is risk-averse feel today," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "The Spanish look like they are going to delay even further the request for support, last night's election debate is considered to have been won by President Obama, and for some that has kept alive the worries about the fiscal cliff." PAIN IN SPAIN Financial markets are still waiting for a bailout request from Spain to trigger the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme, which many believe would draw a line under any threat of default from the euro zone's fourth-largest economy. ECB Executive Board member-in waiting, Yves Mersch, told an audience in Berlin that while there was no limit in terms of the amount of bonds the ECB could buy, there was a time limit. Shortly before he spoke Spain sold short-term debt, with yields rising slightly on three-month paper and falling on six-month paper. "The market is realising that the momentum we had with a lot of events last week will most likely not be followed up by a quick aid request by Spain, and that's prompting some profit- taking. We don't expect a sharp correction but a bit of a pullback," Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister said. Elsewhere in currency markets, the yen hit a three-month low against the dollar and a five-month trough versus the euro on expectations that the Bank of Japan will further loosen policy later this month. The dollar was firmer against a broader basket of currencies , with appetite for the greenback aided by a report in the New York Times that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman and its stimulus architect, Ben Bernanke, has told close friends he probably will not stand for a third term. BROADER FALLS Disappointing U.S. company results including from heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar, General Electric and Microsoft have cast a shadow over share markets over the last week. United Technologies Corp, DuPont and 3M added to the gloom on Tuesday after all reported either weak earnings or outlooks. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the 9 percent of the European companies that have reported third-quarter results so far, just under half have fallen short of analysts' forecasts. In commodity markets, copper, a metal closely attuned to the health of the global economy, fell to a fresh six-week low of $7,914 per tonne. Gold hovered at $1,716 an ounce, after falling to a six-week low around $1,713 on Monday. Oil prices slipped for a sixth day on worries over oil demand growth due to an uncertain global outlook, falling below $109 a barrel despite simmering tensions in the Middle East. "As always there are two main issues, one the global economy and the other is the progress - or lack of it - in the euro zone crisis," said ABN Amro economist Nick Kounis. "There remains quite some uncertainty on both fronts. Markets still remain to be convinced of a clear turning point in the global economy."