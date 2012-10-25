* Shares rebound from recent falls after British, Chinese
data
* Dollar hits 4-mnth high v yen, euro claws back to $1.30
* Sterling hits week high vs euro, dollar
* Commodity markets stabilise after falls
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 25 Global shares and commodity
markets rose on Thursday, pulled out of their recent slide by
encouraging data from Britain and China and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest commitment to support growth.
Britain left recession in the third quarter, as its recent
hosting of the Olympics helped it post its strongest quarterly
GDP growth in five years, official data showed.
Also lifting the mood were comments from China's Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology that the country's factory
output should pick up towards the end of the year and a survey
showing orders there at their highest levels in months.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher opening
on Wall Street when trading resumes, with results from
technology giant Apple and housing and employment figures set to
dominate.
European shares, which dropped 3 percent in the first half
of the week, were feeling the benefit of the more positive
market tone ahead of the U.S. open, with the FTSEurofirst300
index 0.6 percent higher at 1100.25 points.
London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX were all firmly in positive territory
and the MSCI index of global shares, which has
also suffered in recent days, was up 0.3 percent.
"The UK GDP data clearly surprised on the upside, that has
helped the market a lot," said Tobias Blattner of Daiwa
Securities.
"And in Greece there are clearly signs that there is an
agreement with the Troika and it will be given two more years
and there will a third bailout package, so things are clearly
moving in the right direction."
In currency markets, the progress in Greece saw the euro
claw back to $1.30 following its recent weakness and the
stronger-than-expected performance from Britain's economy sent
sterling up against the dollar and euro.
The dollar meanwhile hit a four-month high against the yen
aided by a growing belief among investors that the Bank of Japan
will unveil further monetary easing next week.
China's yuan closed at a record high as a increase in demand
from firms pushed it to top of its recently enlarged trading
range.
APPLE EYED
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep
stimulating U.S. growth until the job market improves, as it
acknowledged some parts of the economy were looking a little
better.
Apple's results later come alongside earnings from a host of
other major global firms including Amazon, Coca-Cola
Enterprises, Colgate-Palmolive, ConocoPhillips
and Procter & Gamble.
"The main focus for the coming weeks is the company results
to try and get some confidence," said ABN Amro's top equity
strategist, Sybren Brouwer.
"We have recently upgraded our equity stance. For now it is
rather a matter of not getting too many disappointments than
getting a real big boost."
Back in Europe data from the European Central Bank provided
some welcome relief for crisis-strained Spain, showing the
recent haemorrhaging of deposits from banks there stopped last
month.
For the euro zone as a whole though, other figures from the
bank showed lending to firms in the region fell at an increased
rate, down 20 billion euros.
Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, pointed to the euro
zone's troubles as it said it was likely to cut interest rates
this year. It came after the Philippine central bank cited
global growth concerns as it cut rates to a new
low.
Economists believe the ECB may soon follow. "With the
Eurozone facing a difficult fourth quarter after almost
certainly suffering further GDP contraction in the third quarter
... We have pencilled an (ECB) interest rate cut to 0.50 percent
in December," said IHS Global Insight's Howard Archer.
Following the broader rise in appetite for risk assets,
German government bonds fell, mirroring
falls in U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve held course
on monetary policy on Wednesday.
British government bonds also fell as investors cashed in
recent gains after the better-than-expected UK growth numbers.
Oil prices rose back above $108 a barrel, after
falling for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday.
The better Chinese data also helped London copper
which added 0.7 percent to $7,872 a tonne and gold which
edged up 0.8 percent to $1,714.36 an ounce.
"The major thing to look out for is what central banks are
doing, central bank moves are more important," said Christin
Tuxen, analyst with Danske Bank.
"With interest rates set to be low over a period of time,
gold is set to perform well in the near term," she added.